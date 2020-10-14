 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Oct. 14 coronavirus update: Buchanan, Floyd Cos. add deaths, 61 care facilities in state have outbreaks
0 comments
breaking top story

Oct. 14 coronavirus update: Buchanan, Floyd Cos. add deaths, 61 care facilities in state have outbreaks

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

What to know today:

  • Black Hawk County now has 23 people currently hospitalized for coronavirus, up 7 from the day before and the fourth-highest in the state
  • Buchanan and Floyd counties each added one death; Buchanan County has had two of its three total COVID-19 deaths in the last two days
  • 61 long-term care facilities across Iowa now have COVID-19 outbreaks, infecting nearly 1,400 residents and staff and causing more than 750 deaths

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 101,812

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 917 (+10) (rolling 14-day average)

National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.04 (-0.01)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S. and Iowa, Oct. 14, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in U.S. and Iowa, Oct. 14, 2020, per rt.live

Positive testing rate yesterday: 12.4% (+0.7%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,492

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 8.3 (+0.4) (rolling 14-day average)

Fatality rate: 1.47% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 79,049

As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.6% (no change)

Positive serology tests: 3,608

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.

Percent active cases: 20.2% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 3.3% (no change)

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 473 (+10)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 104 (+4) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 133 (+3)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 106 (-8)
  • Region 6: 22 (+3) 
  • Region 2: 28 (+3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 46 (+2)
  • Region 6: 5 (no change)
  • Region 2: 9 (no change)
Trump to hold Des Moines rally amid growing COVID-19 hospitalization surge

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 61 (+3)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 1,393
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 754
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 50.5% (+0.1%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 25 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 31 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (+2)
  • Staff recovered: 4 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 361 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 45 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 5 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 3 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 317 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 2 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 20 (+2)
  • Inmates recovered: 5 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 24 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 9 (+1)
  • Inmates recovered: 437 (-1)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 10 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 6 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,970

Average cases per day: 27.2 (+0.2)

Hospitalized: 23 (+7)

Recoveries: 4,188

Deaths: 96

Average deaths per day: 0.3 (-0.2)

Percent active cases: 12.1% (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.9% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 4.3% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.0% (+0.2%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 cases (+1), 20 recovered (+1)
  • Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (no change)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive tests at Student Health Center: 11 (+4)
  • Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 21 
  • Positive testing rate: 8.09% (-0.76%)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 12 (+7)
  • Percentage of students positive: 0.32% (+0.19%)
  • New employee cases: 2 (+1)
  • Percentage of employees positive: 0.27% (+0.14%)
Hawkeye Community College reports weekly COVID-19 cases

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 28.1% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 5.0% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.6% (+0.2%)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.7% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.3% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 18.1% (no change)
  • Other: 2.6% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 7.9% (no change)
  • 19-39: 48.0% (no change)
  • 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
  • 60-79: 13.7% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.4% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 50.8% (no change)
  • Female: 49.2% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 5.59% (no change)
  • Black: 15.78% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (no change)
  • White: 74.93% (no change)
  • Other: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 13.6% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 86.4% (no change)

------------------

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bremer County

Cases: 576

Average cases per day: 4.9 (+0.2)

Hospitalized: 2 (no change)

Recoveries: 448

Deaths: 7

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 20.6% (-0.4%)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.4% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.0% (+0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 8 (+2)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 8 (+2)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 32 (+8)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.39% (+0.10%)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 359

Average cases per day: 4.6 (no change)

Hospitalized: 6 (-1)

Recoveries: 224

Deaths: 3

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 35.8% (-1.8%)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (+0.2%)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.7% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.2% (+0.2%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 325

Average cases per day: 3.3 (no change)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Recoveries: 294

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 8.8% (+0.2%)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.3% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.3% (+0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 304

Average cases per day: 4.7 (+0.5)

Hospitalized: 1 (+1)

Recoveries: 181

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 38.3% (+1.7%)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.6% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.7% (+0.8%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care: 6 cases (no change), 0 recovered (no change)

Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)

  • Positive cases among students and employees: 7
  • Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1
  • Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6
  • Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 19 
  • Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 9

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 397

Average cases per day: 2.9 (no change)

Hospitalized: 5 (no change)

Recoveries: 358

Deaths: 11

Average deaths per day: 0.6 (+0.1)

Percent active cases: 6.9% (-1.0%)

Fatality rate: 2.8% (+0.3%)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.6% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.6% (+0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 38 cases (no change), 20 recovered (no change)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 260

Average cases per day: 2.2 (-0.1)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 193

Deaths: 4

Average deaths per day: 0 (-0.1)

Percent active cases: 23.1% (+1.2%)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.2% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.9% (+1.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News