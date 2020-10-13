Oct. 13 coronavirus update: Buchanan Co. adds death, ventilator usage rising

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,481

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 7.9 (+0.2) (rolling 14-day average)

Fatality rate: 1.47% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 78,057

As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.6% (+1.1%)

Positive serology tests: 3,602