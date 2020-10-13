Oct. 13 coronavirus update: Buchanan Co. adds death, ventilator usage rising

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 100,632
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 907 (+11) (rolling 14-day average)
National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.05 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 11.7% (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,481
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 7.9 (+0.2) (rolling 14-day average)
Fatality rate: 1.47% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 78,057
As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 77.6% (+1.1%)
Positive serology tests: 3,602
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.
Percent active cases: 20.2% (-1.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 3.3% (no change)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 463 (+14)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 100 (no change)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 130 (-2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 114 (+5)
- Region 6: 19 (-2)
- Region 2: 25 (-3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 44 (+5)
- Region 6: 5 (+1)
- Region 2: 9 (+2)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 58 (+4)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 1,258
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 747
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 50.4% (no change)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 25 (-18)
- Inmates recovered: 31 (+18)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 361 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 45 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 5 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (-1)
- Inmates recovered: 317 (+1)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 18 (-5)
- Inmates recovered: 5 (+5)
- Staff positive: 3 (-1)
- Staff recovered: 24 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 8 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 438 (+1)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 10 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 2 (no change)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 4,934
Average cases per day: 27 (-2.0)
Hospitalized: 16 (+2)
Recoveries: 4,151
Deaths: 96
Average deaths per day: 0.5 (no change)
Percent active cases: 12.1% (-0.5%)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 4.3% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.8% (+0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 25 cases (no change), 19 recovered (+1)
- Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 11 (+4)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 21
- Positive testing rate: 8.09% (-0.76%)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 5 (-5)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.13%
- New employee cases: 1 (no change)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.13%
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 28.1% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 5.0% (+0.2%)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.7% (+0.6%)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.3% (-0.1%)
- Waterloo (50703): 18.1% (-0.2%)
- Other: 2.6% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 7.9% (+0.1%)
- 19-39: 48.0% (-0.8%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (+0.1%)
- 60-79: 13.7% (+0.6%)
- 80+: 3.4% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.8% (-0.1%)
- Female: 49.2% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.59% (-0.31%)
- Black: 15.78% (-0.62%)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (no change)
- White: 74.93% (+0.83%)
- Other: 2.3% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 13.6% (+0.4%)
- Non-Hispanic: 86.4% (-0.4%)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 570
Average cases per day: 4.7 (+0.1)
Hospitalized: 2 (-1)
Recoveries: 441
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 21.0% (-1.3%)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.3% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.9% (+0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 6 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 24 (no change)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.29% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 352
Average cases per day: 4.6 (-0.1)
Hospitalized: 7 (-1)
Recoveries: 214
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)
Percent active cases: 37.6% (-0.4%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (+0.3%)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.7% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.0% (-0.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 322
Average cases per day: 3.3 (-0.3)
Hospitalized: 1 (no change)
Recoveries: 292
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 8.6% (-2.1%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.2% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.9% (-1.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 291
Average cases per day: 4.2 (no change)
Hospitalized: 0 (no change)
Recoveries: 178
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 36.6% (-1.0%)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.5% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.9% (+0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care: 6 cases (no change), 0 recovered (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 395
Average cases per day: 2.9 (no change)
Hospitalized: 5 (+1)
Recoveries: 353
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.5 (no change)
Percent active cases: 7.9% (+0.4%)
Fatality rate: 2.5% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.6% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.5% (-0.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 38 cases (no change), 20 recovered (+2)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 256
Average cases per day: 2.3 (no change)
Hospitalized: 0 (no change)
Recoveries: 193
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Percent active cases: 21.9% (-2.7%)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.2% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.6% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
