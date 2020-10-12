Oct. 12 coronavirus update: More than 100K Iowans have gotten COVID-19

Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 100,058
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 896
National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.05 (+0.03)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.4% (+0.5%)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,467
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 7.7 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.47%
National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Recoveries: 76,513
As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.
Recovery rate: 76.5%
Positive serology tests: 3,594
The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.
Percent active cases: 21.3%
Total population currently infected: 0.7%
Total population ever infected: 3.3%
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 449 (+11)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 100 (-1)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 132 (+1)
Hospitalized in intensive care units:
- Statewide: 109 (+9)
- Region 6: 21 (+1)
- Region 2: 28 (+2)
Hospitalized on a ventilator:
- Statewide: 39 (+1)
- Region 6: 4 (-1)
- Region 2: 7 (-2)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 54 (-3)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC current outbreak cases: 1,180
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 740
- Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 50.4% (-0.6%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 43 (+13)
- Inmates recovered: 13 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 361 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 45 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 5 (+1)
- Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 4 (-5)
- Inmates recovered: 316 (+5)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 23 (+1)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (-1)
- Staff recovered: 23 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 8 (-31)
- Inmates recovered: 437 (+31)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 10 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 2 (no change)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 4,920
Average cases per day: 29
Hospitalized: 14 (no change)
Recoveries: 4,112
Deaths: 96
Average deaths per day: 0.5 (no change)
Percent active cases: 12.6% (+1.2%)
Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 4.3% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.7% (+1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 25 cases (no change), 18 recovered (no change)
- Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 11 (+4)
- Number of self-reported cases: 21 (Number may also be counted in health center tests.)
- Positive testing rate: 8.09% (-0.76%)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 5 (-5)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.13%
- New employee cases: 1 (no change)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.13%
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 28.1% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.8% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 18.3% (no change)
- Other: 2.5% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 7.8% (no change)
- 19-39: 48.8% (no change)
- 40-59: 26.9% (no change)
- 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
- 80+: 3.4% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.9% (no change)
- Female: 49.1% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 5.9% (no change)
- Black: 16.4% (no change)
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (no change)
- White: 74.1% (no change)
- Other: 2.2% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 13.2% (no change)
- Non-Hispanic: 86.8% (no change)
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 564
Average cases per day: 4.6 (-2.3)
Hospitalized: 3 (+1)
Recoveries: 429
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 22.3% (+1.4%)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.3% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.7% (+1.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 6 (+2)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (+2)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 24 (-2)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.29% (+0.1%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 351
Average cases per day: 4.7 (-3.7)
Hospitalized: 8 (+4)
Recoveries: 213
Deaths: 1
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 38.0% (+1.6%)
Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 1.7% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.4% (-0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 322
Average cases per day: 3.6 (-0.5)
Hospitalized: 1 (-1)
Recoveries: 285
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Percent active cases: 10.7% (-0.1%)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.2% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.0% (+1.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 286
Average cases per day: 4.2 (-3.1)
Hospitalized: 0 (-1)
Recoveries: 172
Deaths: 2
Average deaths per day: 0 (-0.1)
Percent active cases: 37.6% (+0.8%)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.6% (+0.1)
Total population ever infected: 1.5% (no change)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.6% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care: 6 cases (no change), 0 recovered (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 391
Average cases per day: 2.9 (-4.9)
Hospitalized: 4 (+1)
Recoveries: 351
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.5 (+0.1)
Percent active cases: 7.5% (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.6% (+0.3%)
Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 2.6% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.4% (-0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 38 cases (no change), 18 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 256
Average cases per day: 2.3 (-1.9)
Hospitalized: 0 (-2)
Recoveries: 186
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Percent active cases: 24.6% (-4.6%)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.2% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.6% (+0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
