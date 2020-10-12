 Skip to main content
Oct. 12 coronavirus update: More than 100K Iowans have gotten COVID-19
Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 100,058

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 896

National ranking in cases per capita: 7th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.05 (+0.03)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread, Oct. 12, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread, Oct. 12, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.4% (+0.5%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,467

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 7.7 (+0.1)

Fatality rate: 1.47%

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Recoveries: 76,513

As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 76.5%

Positive serology tests: 3,594

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.

Percent active cases: 21.3%

Total population currently infected: 0.7%

Total population ever infected: 3.3%

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 449 (+11)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 100 (-1) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 132 (+1)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 109 (+9)
  • Region 6: 21 (+1) 
  • Region 2: 28 (+2)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 39 (+1)
  • Region 6: 4 (-1)
  • Region 2: 7 (-2)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 54 (-3)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 1,180
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 740
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 50.4% (-0.6%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 43 (+13)
  • Inmates recovered: 13 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 4 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 361 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 45 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 5 (+1)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 4 (-5)
  • Inmates recovered: 316 (+5)
  • Staff positive: 2 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 23 (+1)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (-1)
  • Staff recovered: 23 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 8 (-31)
  • Inmates recovered: 437 (+31)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 10 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 6 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,920

Average cases per day: 29

Hospitalized: 14 (no change)

Recoveries: 4,112

Deaths: 96

Average deaths per day: 0.5 (no change)

Percent active cases: 12.6% (+1.2%)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 4.3% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.7% (+1.0%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 25 cases (no change), 18 recovered (no change)
  • Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 7 recovered (no change)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 5-11: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive tests at Student Health Center: 11 (+4)
  • Number of self-reported cases: 21 (Number may also be counted in health center tests.)
  • Positive testing rate: 8.09% (-0.76%)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 10

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 28-Oct. 4: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 5 (-5)
  • Percentage of students positive: 0.13%
  • New employee cases: 1 (no change)
  • Percentage of employees positive: 0.13%

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 28.1% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.8% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.9% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.4% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 18.3% (no change)
  • Other: 2.5% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 7.8% (no change)
  • 19-39: 48.8% (no change)
  • 40-59: 26.9% (no change)
  • 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.4% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 50.9% (no change)
  • Female: 49.1% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 5.9% (no change)
  • Black: 16.4% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.4% (no change)
  • White: 74.1% (no change)
  • Other: 2.2% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 13.2% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 86.8% (no change)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 564

Average cases per day: 4.6 (-2.3)

Hospitalized: 3 (+1)

Recoveries: 429

Deaths: 7

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 22.3% (+1.4%)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.3% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.7% (+1.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 6 (+2)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (+2)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 24 (-2)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.29% (+0.1%)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 351

Average cases per day: 4.7 (-3.7)

Hospitalized: 8 (+4)

Recoveries: 213

Deaths: 1

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 38.0% (+1.6%)

Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.7% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.4% (-0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 322

Average cases per day: 3.6 (-0.5)

Hospitalized: 1 (-1)

Recoveries: 285

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 10.7% (-0.1%)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.2% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.0% (+1.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 286

Average cases per day: 4.2 (-3.1)

Hospitalized: 0 (-1)

Recoveries: 172

Deaths: 2

Average deaths per day: 0 (-0.1)

Percent active cases: 37.6% (+0.8%)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.6% (+0.1)

Total population ever infected: 1.5% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.6% (no change)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care: 6 cases (no change), 0 recovered (no change)

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 391

Average cases per day: 2.9 (-4.9)

Hospitalized: 4 (+1)

Recoveries: 351

Deaths: 10

Average deaths per day: 0.5 (+0.1)

Percent active cases: 7.5% (no change)

Fatality rate: 2.6% (+0.3%)

Total population currently infected: 0.2% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.6% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.4% (-0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 38 cases (no change), 18 recovered (no change)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 256

Average cases per day: 2.3 (-1.9)

Hospitalized: 0 (-2)

Recoveries: 186

Deaths: 4

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 24.6% (-4.6%)

Fatality rate: 1.6% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (-0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.2% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.6% (+0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

