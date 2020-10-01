 Skip to main content
Oct. 1 coronavirus update: Over 400 hospitalized, near May spike; LTC deaths pass 700
Statewide

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 89,612 (+1,057)

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 807 (+6)

National ranking in cases per capita: 9th (+1; tied with North Dakota) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.10 (-0.02)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa, U.S., Oct. 1, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread in Iowa, U.S., Oct. 1, 2020, per rt.live.

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.7% (-0.1%)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before an area reopens.

Deaths: 1,358 (+15)

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 6.1 (+1.1)

Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 23rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Oct. 1, 2020

Coronavirus deaths in Iowa, Oct. 1, 2020

Recoveries: 69,550 (+1,185)

As of June 30, IDPH classifies anyone not hospitalized or deceased after 28 days to be recovered.

Recovery rate: 77.6% (+0.4%)

Positive serology tests: 3,438 (+11)

The number of people with no current infection who tested positive for antibodies of the novel coronavirus, indicating they may have had the virus.

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 407 (+17)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 97 (-2) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 122 (no change)

Hospitalized in intensive care units:

  • Statewide: 104 (+4)
  • Region 6: 30 (+3) 
  • Region 2: 35 (+3)

Hospitalized on a ventilator:

  • Statewide: 33 (+2)
  • Region 6: 3 (no change)
  • Region 2: 8 (+1)
Hospitals squeezed as coronavirus spikes in Midwest

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 52 (no change)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC current outbreak cases: 1,086 (-42)
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 701 (+8)
  • Percentage of LTC deaths out of total deaths: 51.6% (no change)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 360 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 40 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 8 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 8 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 304 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 5 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 36 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 21 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 62 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 344 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 4 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 6 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 1 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 2 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Inmates recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Staff recovered: 0 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Titans have NFL's 1st COVID-19 outbreak; next game still on

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 4,578 (+31)

Average cases per day: 18.7 (+2.1)

Hospitalized: 14 (+4)

Recoveries: 3,878 (+52)

Deaths: 92 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0.6 (no change)

Percent active cases: 11.5% (-0.4%)

Fatality rate: 2.0% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 4.0% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.7% (-0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (-1)

  • Added Aug. 25: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 24 cases (no change), 17 recovered (+4)
  • Added Sept. 15: Harmony House in Waterloo: 7 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Sept. 21-27: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive cases on campus: 11
  • Positive testing rate: 9.4%
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 5
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 20

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Sept. 21-27: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 10
  • New employee cases: 1

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 27.8% (no change)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights, Evansdale, Raymond (50707): 4.7% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.6% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 0.8% (no change)
  • La Porte City (50651): 1.3% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.1% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50702): 20.7% (no change)
  • Waterloo (50703): 18.7% (no change)
  • Other: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 51% (no change)
  • Female: 49% (no change)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 7.6% (no change)
  • 19-39: 49% (no change)
  • 40-59: 27% (no change)
  • 60-79: 13.1% (no change)
  • 80+: 3.3% (no change)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 6.11% (no change)
  • Black: 16.72% (no change)
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.5% (no change)
  • White: 73.37% (no change)
  • Other: 2.3% (no change)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 13.7% (no change)
  • Non-Hispanic: 86.3% (no change)

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 514 (+6)

Average cases per day: 4.8 (no change)

Hospitalized: 2 (no change)

Recoveries: 377 (+21)

Deaths: 7 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 24.8% (-3.2%)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (-0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 2.1% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 6.2% (-0.3%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 10: Denver Sunset Home in Denver: 15 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 7 (no change)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 29 (no change)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.34% (no change)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 300 (+5)

Average cases per day: 5.9 (no change)

Hospitalized: 0 (no change)

Recoveries: 184 (+3)

Deaths: 1 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 37.2% (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.5% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.5% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 8.8% (no change)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 281 (+2)

Average cases per day: 2.1 (no change)

Hospitalized: 1 (no change)

Recoveries: 259 (+3)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Percent active cases: 7.1% (-0.3%)

Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.1% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.0% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 4.4% (+0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 241 (+3)

Average cases per day: 4.8 (+0.2)

Hospitalized: 1 (+1)

Recoveries: 152 (+1)

Deaths: 2 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 34.4% (+0.4%)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.4% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 1.3% (no change)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 5.9% (-0.6%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 361 (+4)

Average cases per day: 5.9 (no change)

Hospitalized: 4 (-2)

Recoveries: 308 (+2)

Deaths: 5 (+2)

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)

Percent active cases: 12.9% (-0.1%)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (+0.6%)

Total population currently infected: 0.3% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.4% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 9.8% (+0.1%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)

  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 26 cases (no change), 1 recovered (no change)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 230 (+1)

Average cases per day: 2.6 (no change)

Hospitalized: 2 (-1)

Recoveries: 140 (+1)

Deaths: 4 (no change)

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Percent active cases: 35.7% (-0.1%)

Fatality rate: 1.7% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 0.7% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 2.0% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 7.7% (-0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if 10% of students are absent and a 14-day average shows at least 15% of county residents screened for the coronavirus test positive.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1

  • Added Sept. 11: Creekside in Grundy Center: 6 cases (no change), 6 recovered (+1)
