Occupational Health Nursing at Tyson the perfect fit for Mary Jones

Mary Jones was looking for a different type of nursing. The nurse manager at Tyson’s Waterloo Pork Plant for nearly 20 years and the holder of a registered nurse license in occupational nursing, she says she found the perfect fit.
“Occupational health is not like everyday nursing in a hospital or clinical setting,” Jones said. “We’re dealing with occupational injuries and illnesses, such as repetitive motion strains. It involves a lot of paper work, OSHA logs and OSHA compliance, and workers compensation. We work with hazmat physicals and hearing tests and all the regulatory compliance.”
To oversee all those procedures and nursing needs, Jones leads five day and five night nurses, two nurses in the COVID area, and interpreters and clerks. There are 18 different languages spoken among the 3,200 employees.
Prior to joining Tyson, she worked on the heart floor at Mercy Hospital in Mason City for three years. She moved into occupational health care at Tyson when she was a single mom raising two young children.
“Tyson gave me the opportunity to work a job that entailed no holidays and no weekends,” she said. “That was important to me at the time.”
She has stayed because of the people she gets to see every day.
“I’ve known a lot of people for a long time. Some have been working here since the plant opened going on 30 years. I like the consistency. It makes it worth going to work every day. We have our own little family.
“I am one who wants to take care of people. I enjoy helping people. I am a natural care giver.”
Jones says some of the injuries occurring at Tyson include knives and saws. “Safety is a high priority because of the nature of the jobs. The no. 1 goal is for everyone to go home the way they came in.”
She acknowledges that the meat packing and processing plant industry has received bad press, particularly during the past year because of the pandemic.
“It’s been hectic,” she said. “The COVID and CDC guidelines constantly change, we have tried to roll out different programs. We’ve had to navigate personal protective equipment from face masks to safety glasses to facial shields. It’s been rough to say the least. But making sure people are safe makes you feel good. We were shut down just a total of two weeks.”
The nominator of Jones as one of the 2021 Outstanding Nurses said, “Mary is an outstanding Nurse Manager. She is a positive and dedicated advocate for Team Members and tirelessly gives of herself to the needs of the team. In particular, Mary has done an outstanding job navigating the team through COVID issues, including helping set up an on-site Matrix team, a vaccination event, and efforts with the COVID prevention team at the plant. We proudly watched her and two co-workers receive the Mercy One ‘Heroes Among US-Workplace Hero’ award in 2020 and we thank Mary for her 19+ years with Tyson!”
Jones says her parents, who live in Charles City, are a big part of her life. They taught her perseverance and working hard every day.
To relieve the stress that can pile on in her job, she says she goes to the SportsPlex at 5 a.m. every morning to swim and she enjoys bike riding and spending time with her grandchildren. She and her husband like to camp. They bought a fifth wheel camper after their home was destroyed in a fire just a little over a month ago.
She says people considering going into health care need to be “flexible. Always care about what you’re doing. Make sure you put your all into it because people can tell if you’re not. Be ready to change and roll with the punches, because no matter what setting, you always have everchanging things you need to take care of. Be at the ready.
“Tyson sometimes gets a bad rap,” she added. “It’s very physically demanding. Everybody should take pride in what they do and that’s something we need to bring back to Tyson. We feed the world.”