HUDSON — The Courier has received an obituary of the homeowner whose house was destroyed in a fire over the weekend.

Hudson fire officials were not immediately available to confirm that David Yuska was the victim of a fire at his home at 7216 Ansborough Ave., Saturday. But the obituary for Yuska, 71, said he died Saturday at his home.

The fire was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday at his farmstead. A body was found in the debris following the fire, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined. The state Fire Marshal Division was called to investigate.

Crews from Hudson, La Porte City and Gilbertville helped battle the blaze.

That property is technically in Waterloo city limits, according to the Black Hawk County Assessor, and is owned by David Yuska.

His obituary said Yuska was a 1965 graduate of Hudson High School and owned and operated rental properties in the area.

