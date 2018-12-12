ESSEX, Vt. (AP) — The obituary of a 23-year-old Vermont man who killed himself with a gun he'd bought the same day included a call to change the state's gun laws.
Andrew Black died by suicide in Essex last week. In his obituary, his family remembered him as kind and adventurous — and requested that people work to pass legislation that would create a waiting period for gun purchases.
Alyssa Hughes Black says her son bought a gun the morning of Dec. 6, and shot himself a few hours later. The family is asking for legislation that would impose a "cooling off" period to guard against impulsive violence.
The state of Vermont does not mandate any time in between buying a firearm and actually receiving the firearm.
