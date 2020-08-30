OB nurse Betsy Smith loves the thrill of ushering in new life

Smith said she’s humbled by the Top 10 Nurse honor, noting it’s “surreal.”

“You do what you do and you don’t think anything of it. To be recognized for doing something you love is very humbling. There really are no words. It’s cool to think people really do appreciate what you do.”

Smith quickly discovered during nursing school that she wanted to be a labor and delivery nurse. She completed a clinical rotation in obstetrics and said “it was like a light” switched on.

“I loved the miracle of birth. It was so cool. I couldn’t get enough of it. I truly loved it. It must have showed because Allen (Hospital) asked if I would consider being an OB nurse.”

In addition to helping deliver babies, Smith offers guidance on caring for a newborn. She has recorded instructional videos for new parents showing how to bathe and swaddle their tiny new addition, as well as safe sleeping positions. This year, Smith has also been a support system when mothers couldn’t have family close by because of the coronavirus pandemic.