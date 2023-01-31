Oak Park Estates to build second Cedar Falls assisted living, memory care facility

CEDAR FALLS — A close-knit assisted living/memory care facility expects to open a second location in the fall.

Oak Park Estates is constructing a 10,000-square-foot building for 16 future residents at 3202 Greenhill Circle, immediately to the west of its current home on the eastern side of town, and on an acre it purchased from nearby First Security State Bank.

“We’ve been full, and people have been on a waiting list,” said founder/owner Luke Moore. “When under stress, people are looking to move fast and they’re ready to act. There’s not many other places our size, and we feel we’ve become good with those struggling with their memory.”

His business also is building the new facility with expectations it will help Oak Park Estates stay competitive in the job market by offering better wages and more benefits as well as more and flexible hours.

One significant development coming as part of the plans will be the hiring of an activities director.

“She’ll keep the residents engaged and active with things like exercise, crafting, and baking,” said Moore. “It’s great for their minds … and reduces the decline. Nobody ever wants to stay still.”

Moore anticipates shovels being in the ground in April for the $3 million project after its first home opened in July 2020, when no thoughts were on his mind about a possible expansion down the road.

The layout will be “completely identical” to the current facility, with single occupancy rooms and common spaces like the family, dining, and living rooms as well as an outdoor patio – a favorite spot for residents during the warmer months.

“Everybody is in and out, and we have grill outs,” Moore said. “Everybody likes a good hot dog or burger in the summertime.”

Rooms have individualized lighting and temperature controls and the facility features chaplain services, a hair salon, a professional chef, and visits from University of Northern Iowa students, among other perks of living there.

Moore also noted that communication is key.

“We know what’s going on with our residents all the time and their extended family, and all their likes and dislikes,” he said. “Everybody is in the loop and our size allows us to do that.”

Between the two buildings, he expects about 42 employees to run the operation. That includes caregivers and nurses as well as a director, manager, and activities director.

“The activities make their world go round,” Director Michelle Rasbeck pointed out. She also expressed her pride in what they’ve built the last couple years and the environment created for those struggling with memory loss.

“Home is the best place until it’s just not working anymore,” she said. “It’s really hard to move, and small changes lead to confusion, but they’ll be coming to a small atmosphere where we’re in tune with them and their struggles. Someone is always here and it’s not someone random.

It’s not always as easy to transition to a bigger building, and we’re established now at this point.”

She said they’ve had a few residents stay put there since the facility opened but one of them transitioned back into an independent living situation.

“I feel very fortunate. Everyone is kind and good here,” said Dee Lynch, one of those longtime residents. “All of my needs are met and I feel very safe. I don’t know how there could be any other better place to live. I like the food and it’s a nice place for people like me.”

PHOTOS: Courier Athlete of the Week Grace Knutson in action GBBall CF vs. WW 5 GBBall CF vs. WW 7 GBBall CF vs. WW 3 GBB Cedar Falls vs. Ankeny 3 GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson 3 GBball Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Washington 2 GBball Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Washington 8 Cedar Falls Tigers Girls Basketball takedown Dubuque Senior GBBall West vs. CF 4 CF GBball 3 CF Conf 5 Cedar Falls vs Johnston girls state basketball GBBall Cedar Falls vs. Iowa City High 6