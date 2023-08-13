CEDAR FALLS — Starting Tuesday, a contractor will start the Oak Park Boulevard sanitary sewer replacement project.
In order for construction to begin, the street between 2821 and 2931 Minnetonka Drive will be closed. The remaining sections of the Minnetonka Drive loop will remain open for access. Construction is expected to take three months. Plantings and permanent seeding may be delayed until the spring.
The project will be phased around installation of the pump station that will be placed along Minnetonka Drive. A pressurized line from the station will go under the ravine into a sanitary sewer between 929 and 941 Oak Park Boulevard. The above-ground crossing at the ravine to the boulevard will be maintained until the pump station is operational.
During construction, rural-type mailboxes in conflict with construction will be removed and temporarily relocated. The contractor will coordinate the location of the mailboxes with the U.S. Postal Service. Once the road is restored, the mailboxes will return. Residents will be responsible for removing any decorations on the mailboxes, as well as relocating any landscaping within the right-of-way.
People are also reading…
During the closure, residents can place their garbage and yard waste cans on either side of the road closure on the normal collection day.
Waterloo and Cedar Falls home listings for people who need a lot of living space
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $329,900
One-of-a-kind opportunity to own this iconic five-bedroom, six-bathroom home! Boasting over 4,000 square feet above grade, multiple living spaces on the main level, arched doorways, and four fireplaces, this classic home is a must-see! You'll also find an abundance of built-ins and storage space throughout. The expansive main level features a great den with a fireplace and a fantastic formal living room with a fireplace and access to the sunroom. The sunroom is lined with windows and offers great views of the backyard. Just off the living room is the formal dining room with a fireplace and access to the kitchen. The kitchen includes stainless KitchenAid appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinetry, an eat-in area, and a breakfast nook. Moving upstairs, you'll find five expansive bedrooms and four full bathrooms. Three of the bedrooms have their own private en-suite and the fourth bathroom is a jack-and-jill bathroom. The lower level includes additional living space with a fireplace and a bar area, a half bathroom, and plenty of storage space. Situated on just under an acre lot, exterior amenities include an attached two-stall garage and a private backyard with your very own putting green. Character abounds in this classic home! Schedule a showing today!
5 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $799,900
Looking north from Grand BLVD framed by the historic "Edwards Avenue pillars" the tree-lined view draws you to this iconic Cedar Falls picturesque beauty. This warm, timeless, and traditional classic is welcoming year round. Situated on nearly 2 acres with flowers, trees, wildlife, direct backyard access to Hartman Reserve for hiking and exploration, and a short stroll to Cedar Heights Elementary, the location is enchanting. A spacious and grand interior offers many spaces to enjoy with family and friends. Each spot is unique or cozy with morning sunlight and evening sunsets that bring varying moods to each room. The dining room chandelier is magical at meal time and the two gas fireplaces are inviting gathering spots. The solarium offers the perfect retreat - a cozy nook with its filtered light enveloping the room. The primary ensuite, office, and craft room all offer varying views of the backyard. Upstairs you'll discover four additional bedrooms, a bathroom, and access to bonus space on the 3rd floor. A basement rec room includes pool and air hockey. A dream workshop has direct access to the back yard. The back yard includes a pool and extra garage. You'll just have to see for yourself why 2410 Greenwood is where family and friends are always welcome!
5 Bedroom Home in Waverly - $609,900
Here it is! Location, location, location. If you've been hunting for your next home, look no further! This stunning five-bedroom (plus three additional flex bedrooms) and five-bathroom home is located in Oak Ridge Circle, a secluded cul-de-sac neighborhood. This 1.13-acre property is tucked away in a wooded area with many mature trees. Enjoy the peace and quiet while also having access to the convenience of nearby businesses and amenities, as well as being within walking distance of the Praire Links Golf Course with a clubhouse and brand-new outdoor pool. Trust us; you don't want to miss out on this pool. This home has some serious curb appeal, with mature landscaping, a two-story colonial style, and a spacious covered front porch with a swing! Head inside to find a large main living room area, with a living room featuring a cozy gas fireplace in the corner and separate additional den, separated by French doors. 9-foot ceilings throughout the main level create a feeling of elegance. There is also an amazing library with office space on the main level, featuring three large windows with great views. Next up is the kitchen! This beautiful space has coordinating cabinets and hardwood floors, custom countertops, black granite breakfast bar, and a double oven! And you've got to check out this pantry! Walk-in pantry with storage galore. The dining room features French doors leading to the screened-in composite floor deck! This is the perfect area for your morning cup of coffee. A household favorite will be this mud room off the garage entrance, perfect for dropping off all your shoes and coats! The main floor also includes a 3/4 bath. Coming upstairs, you will find space for your whole family and guests alike! There are three bedrooms plus a primary suite. Two bedrooms share a Jack and Jill full bathroom. There is an additional full bath plus a separate laundry room. The primary suite is stunning! This spacious room has three huge windows in a bay-style nook, with lots of natural light and a beautiful view. There are two separate walk-in closets. The en suite bathroom has a whirlpool claw foot soaking tub as well as a walk-in shower, double sink vanity, and separate toilet room. As if that wasn't enough space, there is a huge bonus room on the second floor, above the garage! This could be utilized as bedroom space or whatever else your family needs! The basement is another fantastic space. There is a bedroom plus a flex room, and an additional bathroom with a walk-in shower. The downstairs living area features an amazing theater room! The theater room includes a projector, screen, and surround sound speakers. There is a large storage room with shelving as well. The basement has a radon system and a partial central vacuum system. The house is wired for a whole-house generator. The outside features three stall garage, concrete driveway, invisible dog fence, beautiful brick patio, and SO many beautiful trees! Too many to name! Recent updates include some freshly painted rooms, a new roof in 2016, and complete power washing of siding and concrete driveway. A house like this does not come around often! In addition to the pictures, please check out the VIRTUAL TOUR, which includes a 3D tour, video tour, and floor plans! Contact your agent today for an immediate showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $1,399,000
Welcome to the pinnacle of luxury living! You will be amazed at this stunning custom-built home which exudes grandeur and sophistication at every turn. Boasting over 7400 finished square feet, this meticulously crafted masterpiece offers unparalleled living, a home so extraordinary you won’t want to leave once you enter. The main floor of this magnificent home features ten-foot ceilings, oversize custom Marvin windows and hardwood floors. There are three large living areas to serve all your formal and informal entertaining needs, a charming inglenook with fireplace, a library, a large formal dining room, a gracious entry and three-story hall, and a back entryway too nice to be called a mudroom, as well as two half baths. You will fall in love with the gourmet kitchen, where opulence meets functionality, a culinary enthusiast's dream with exquisite granite countertops, a SubZero refrigerator, KitchenAid appliances, and custom Grabill cabinetry. Whether you're cooking for your family or hosting a grand soirée, this kitchen will exceed every expectation. Make your way upstairs by elevator or by the grand staircase to find four bedrooms, including the primary suite with its incredible view of the golf course and beyond. The luxurious primary bath is a sanctuary of relaxation with your choice of an oversized walk in shower, or an effervescence bathtub for full-body relaxation and hydrotherapy. All of the bedrooms have custom built-ins and offer lovely views. Surround yourself with nature in the large screened-in porch overlooking the professionally landscaped backyard and sparkling in-ground pool. Seamlessly combining elegance with the beauty of its surroundings, this area offers the perfect place to entertain, or simply savor the serenity of your private resort within the fenced back yard. The fully finished basement on the lower level offers ample space for playroom, game room, office, craft area, etc., with plenty of storage room. There’s even a third floor loft with an unparalleled view across the golf course and two conditioned attic storage areas. Practicality meets convenience with an attached three-stall garage, providing ample storage and easy access to your vehicles. No detail has been overlooked in ensuring this home caters to your every need. A heated driveway enhances safety and convenience throughout winter, and the lawn sprinkler system provides ease and efficiency to maintain the beauty of your gorgeous yard all summer long. Welcome to your dream home, where indulgence and comfort combine to create a stunning masterpiece of living. Time to make this exquisite property yours.
6 Bedroom Home in Cedar Falls - $1,180,000
Seasoned Realtors have stated that this is simply the nicest home they have seen! This majestic home has a 180 degree views overlooking the Fieldstone large pond. High coffered ceilings and specialty floor to ceiling windows in the great room make this a bright home. You will enjoy the warmth and beauty of gorgeous 3/4 inch walnut flooring. It boasts over 4000 sq. ft. above grade and more than 5600 total finished living area. The main floor ensuite, with heated travertine floors, has a jetted whirlpool tub and separate shower. The library is right out of a magazine, even with a ladder for volumes higher up! A total of 6 bedrooms and 4.5 baths, includes a lower level ensuite bedroom with 3/4 bath. You will like the cheery sunporch with access to the deck. The walkout lower level, with heated floors, has a kitchenette and 2 multiuse rooms currently used for exercise and a craft/hobby room. The screened porch and basketball court await in the rear yard. The quality of materials, professional decorating and workmanship by Schuerman Homes makes this home very special.
5 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $799,900
This incredible custom-built two-story features contemporary influences both inside and out. This high-quality Klunder-built home boasts five expansive bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, high-end amenities from top to bottom, and a custom architect-influenced design. Stepping inside you’re greeted by a beautiful front sitting room and an adjacent great room that is impressive with a fireplace and expansive windows allowing tons of natural light to pour in. The great room opens up to the kitchen and stunning dining area that is ideal for entertaining. The show-stopping kitchen offers custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances, an expansive kitchen island ideal for functionality, a walk-in pantry with tons of storage, as well as access to an amazing screened-in porch. The screened porch is like a private oasis that feels like a treehouse as it is nestled in mature trees. The main floor is completed with a convenient dropzone with a half bathroom. On the second level, you will find three generously sized bedrooms including the master suite, two full bathrooms, and a convenient laundry room. The master suite features an amazing ensuite with heated tile floors, dual vanities, a whirlpool tub, and a tiled shower along with a great walk-in closet with custom-designed cabinetry. The show doesn't stop there, the amazing walkout lower level includes additional living space with concrete floors, a kitchenette, two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a secondary laundry room, and heated floors throughout. Exterior amenities include an attached oversized heated garage with in-floor heat and floor drains that could fit four cars. The exterior spaces continue with an amazing patio with limestone accents, mature landscaping, and an irrigation system. This home oozes warmth and style with great textures including cork flooring, carpet, and tile, and the amenities don’t stop there. This incredible home also provides geothermal heat, a Control 4 sound system, central vac, and much more. Don’t let this rare offering pass you by!! Schedule your private showing today..