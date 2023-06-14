Eighth in a series on Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses.

WATERLOO — No one is alone in nursing, and for years Carol Ratchford has been inspiring young people new to the profession.

“I don’t know if I’d be a nurse today if it wasn’t for her,” said Jake Powers.

Ratchford hired Powers as a certified nurses aide in the MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center emergency room, his first step in what has become a rewarding career.

“She was always really good at sharing her knowledge and believing in her people. She was a good boss,” said Powers, who later went on to become a registered nurse and earn a bachelor of science in nursing degree.

“She is a great teacher and comes with a lot of knowledge,” said Heather Bartlett, the manager of inpatient physical rehab at MercyOne, who has known Ratchford for 30 years.

Ratchford was nominated as one of the Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurses because she handles critical situations with grace and because of her firm, yet compassionate, approach to the job.

Her demeanor sets the tone in environments that can be stressful and chaotic.

“She’s always calm and very confident, and makes everything more calm,” Bartlett said.

Ratchford is also known for being available to consult with the rest of her team, even when she’s away from the hospital after hours.

“I like to help mentor new people. I really think we need the new nurses. I really want to strongly encourage people to be in the community of nurses so we have a group we can rely on,” Ratchford said.

The profession is team driven, she noted, and receiving the award is reflective on her entire team.

“Nursing is not an individual sport,” she said.

She is currently semi-retired, working part time as an intensive care nurse.

“We have a lot of very sick patients and a lot of very worried family members. We try to return them to health as much as we can and then being a resource for the family, a shoulder for them to lean on in what they are going through,” Ratchford said.

Ratchford began her journey into nursing about 45 years ago. She said she became interested in the field because her sister was a nurse.

“She made it sound like so much fun. I decided I wanted in on some of that fun,” she said.

She received a diploma from Allen School of Nursing and started working in the intensive care unit at what was then Schoitz Hospital. After 10 years, she became a flight nurse, treating patients while being flown by helicopter.

She also began working in the emergency room during her off time and eventually worked her way up to managing the emergency department. After five years as manager, she decided to return to the intensive care unit.

