Nursing homes get surprise from UNI gerontology department

WATERLOO – For nursing home and long-term care residents, social distancing means near complete isolation, with no visitors, no gathering during meal times and all group activities canceled.

“It’s so opposite of how we normally operate,” said Linda Bowman, spokesperson for Western Home Communities, which has about 1,125 residents in facilities across Cedar Falls, Jesup and Grundy Center.

University of Northern Iowa gerontology professor Elaine Eshbaugh, Ph.D., knew the aging population and care staffs would be hit hard by a public health pandemic. Eshbaugh has coordinated UNI’s gerontology program, the study of aging and the aging process, since 2008.

She wanted to lend a helping hand to residents and staff and let them know they are appreciated during this “very scary” time. So she launched the Nursing Home Art Box Project.

“Just having a project or something to complete gives you a sense of meaning,” she said. About 35 students and staff of the gerontology program have put together more than 42 boxes for nursing homes in the Cedar Valley, across Iowa and some in Missouri, New York, and Michigan.

“It was a good way to connect with alums out in the field that work in nursing homes and memory care communities across the country,” she said.