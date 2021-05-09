Nurse Teri Gorby always steps up to help people in need

“The most difficult part was my wife was pregnant during this. My 16-year-old daughter got a mild case of COVID. I was fortunate enough to be able to work from home for a while until we had our son in July. We had to isolate until he was born. I couldn’t be out and helping as much as I wanted to. Just seeing the impact on the community. It was devastating. Seeing how our patients were impacted. We had a lot of the Tyson patients,” she said through tears.

“Now, I’m back at work, getting as many people as possible to get the vaccine, convincing them to get it. The sooner we can get rid of this the better.”

Gorby says working in health care requires a “very supporting family. Sometimes it’s hard to draw that line but just being able to come home to a family makes a difference. Seeing my kids and watch them grow and have their activities. It was devastating not being able to go to school and watch the struggles my kids went through.

“Don’t let health care scare you. It’s not always like this. There are definite rewards in it. There’s a rainbow at the end of the storm. Don’t give up. I have to remind myself why I started, to help people. The last year we’ve helped more people than we can imagine.

“We’ve lost lots, but there’s a lot we have helped.”

Gorby’s nominator as one of the 2021 Top Nurses said, “Teri is hands down one of the best nurses out there. (She) is always one to step up and help somebody whether it’s at work or out in public. She truly has a heart of gold and her nurse instinct is strong. Outside of work she is the nurse everybody calls when something is wrong. Teri is the nurse that you would want caring for your loved ones.”

