Nurse Bridget Kuennen compassionate 'Heart' of health care

The past year has been particularly difficult for health care workers due to the pandemic.

“Our department shut down for a brief time so we were assigned to screen employees and just a few visitors at a time,” Kuennen said. “We screened employees at the entrances. It actually was a blessing to me because I got to meet so many wonderful people that I hadn’t met before. Those in ICU and who worked on the floors who took direct care of the patients. Even those people from payroll and HR and medical records.

“I’m very thankful, too, that we were able to survive and do a great job together.”

Kuennen has been married 38 years and the couple has three grown children. Their daughter is a physician assistant.

To relieve stress she walks outside or on the treadmill and spends time with her family. A person of faith, she also prays.

Kuennen says you have to be a good listener in health care and reiterates you have to have compassion.

“Pick an area that would make you happy because if you are happy, it’s really not a job. I enjoy it every day.”

Kuennen’s nominator as one of the 2021 Top Nurses had triple by-pass surgery in 2020.