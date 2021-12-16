 Skip to main content
NRG Media and Dan Gable Museum toy drives provide toys for Waterloo schoolchildren

NRG Media and the Dan Gable Museum sponsored toy drives for students at Waterloo Schools. The donations were delivered to the Waterloo Schools Education Service Center on Wednesday. Waterloo Schools staff sorted and shipped the donations to schools before students began their winter break.

The toy drive was started by NRG Media Program Director Teri Lynn and her late mother more than 50 years ago. This is the second annual toy drive Lynn has organized for Waterloo Schools through NRG Media.

 This is also the second year that the Dan Gable Museum has organized a toy drive to benefit the students and families of Waterloo Schools.

 In addition to the toy drive, various businesses, organizations, and individuals have donated a variety of supplies and materials. Those have included household items such as cleaning supplies and personal hygiene products as well as cold weather gear such as hats and coats.

