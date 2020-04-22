Novice cooks learning how-to's at home -- one two-minute video at a time

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CEDAR FALLS – There is a silver lining in the COVID-19 pandemic for Luann Alemao. “People are at home and spending time in the kitchen. And some of them are wondering what to do. They have never really cooked before. So I’m teaching them the basics.”

Alemao, a longtime food and nutrition educator and “Spoon It with Luann” cooking class instructor, is recording cooking and food preparation videos and posting them on her Facebook and Instagram pages (Luann Alemao and Associates).

The self-professed foodie has created a series of how-to’s, including roasting garlic, making lower-sugar granola, kneading bread, bean short-cuts and tips on how to stock a pantry and budget-stretching meal ideas. In the coming weeks, she wants to focus on selecting olive oil and its nutritional benefits, selecting greens, making vinaigrette, cooking with herbs and more. An upcoming class will show how to build a meal with what’s already in the fridge.

She confesses it’s been fun coming up with ideas.

“Like bread. Lots of people have bread machines, but I like kneading bread because it can reduce stress. That’s something we all need. Using your own hands to work the dough is a good stretch release and can help with your sense of well-being. And you get bread,” said Alemao, laughing.