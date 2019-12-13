{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — November was a month with below-average temperatures and slightly below-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 32.6 degrees, 3.7 degrees below normal.

The highest temperature was 56 degrees on the 21st, with a low of 1 degree on the 12th. The monthly precipitation was 1.92 inches, .09 below normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation, provided by the National Weather Service:

Date H L Rain Snow

1 42 27 .07 .00

2 46 26 .00 .00

3 50 28 .13 .00

4 47 35 T .00

5 38 26 .00 .00

6 40 22 .08 1.6

7 27 10 .00 .00

8 36 10 .00 .00

9 52 27 .00 .00

10 39 26 .05 1.1

11 26 9 .00 2.6

12 17 1 .00 .00

13 32 16 .00 .06

14 31 21 .00 .00

15 46 15 .00 .00

16 44 30 .00 .00

17 43 34 .10 .00

18 40 32 .02 .00

19 51 26 .07 .00

20 54 28 .10 .00

21 56 25 .32 .00

22 35 21 .00 .00

23 45 18 .00 .00

24 51 28 .00 .00

25 53 27 .00 .00

26 42 32 .39 .00

27 40 31 .02 T

28 32 27 T T

29 37 31 .10 .00

30 40 36 .24 .00

