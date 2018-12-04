Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — November was a month with below-average temperatures and above-average precipitation.

The average monthly temperature was 29.4 degrees, 6.9 degrees below normal. The highest temperature was 58 degrees on the 1st, with the lowest of 1 degrees on the 18th.

The monthly precipitation was 2.43 inches, .42 inches above normal.

Following is a day-by-day breakdown of the maximum and minimum temperatures and precipitation, as provided by the Des Moines office of the National Weather Service.

Date H L Rain Snow

1 58 28 .00 .00

2 55 35 .00 .00

3 47 33 .76 .00

4 47 38 .64 .00

5 46 37 .40 .00

6 44 33 .02 .00

7 33 30 .00 .00

8 30 25 .00 .80

9 26 14 T .20

10 26 9 .00 .00

11 40 25 .00 .00

12 26 18 T T

13 21 11 .00 .00

14 42 15 .00 .00

15 44 20 .00 .00

16 38 30 .04 .30

17 30 18 .22 2.4

18 22 1 .00 .00

19 30 14 .00 .00

20 29 16 .00 .00

21 35 22 .00 .00

22 43 25 .00 .00

23 44 37 .29 .00

24 43 33 .00 .00

25 35 26 .00 .00

26 26 14 T T

27 28 12 T T

28 28 11 T T

29 35 23 .00 .00

30 40 16 .00 .00

