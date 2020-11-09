Nov. 9 coronavirus update: Black Hawk, Bremer add deaths

What to know today:
- Iowa's record number of cases on Nov. 2 continues to be added to by the state, with 5,147 cases on that one day alone. The state is averaging nearly 2,800 cases per day.
- Iowa's hospitals continue to strain under the weight of more than 1,000 COVID-19 patients needing hospitalization, about 20% of those needing intensive care on average.
- 82 of Iowa's 99 counties were above a 15% positive testing rate average in the past two weeks. Grundy County is at 28.2%, Bremer County is at 27.5%, Black Hawk County is at 24.9% and Buchanan County is at 20.9%.
- Black Hawk and Bremer counties both added one death each over the weekend.
- Anamosa, Clarinda and North Central (Rockwell City) state prisons all have hundreds of inmates testing positive each. Anamosa also had 50 jail staff testing positive.
- Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo has recorded 120 cases inside its facility, the third-highest long-term care outbreak in Iowa currently.
Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 156,816
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 2,791 (+95) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.27 (+0.01)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 27.7% (+3.2%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,845
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 11.2 (-0.4) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.27% (+0.01%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 53,930 (+10,798)
Total population currently infected: 1.71% (+0.34%)
Total population ever infected: 5.10% (+0.41%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,034 (+42)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 276 (+7)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 66 (+5)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 184 (-6)
- Region 6: 33 (-6)
- Region 2: 8 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 82 (+5)
- Region 6: 13 (-1)
- Region 2: 6 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 92 (+5)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 2,857
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 5.3% (-1.0%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 890
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 48.2% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 485 (+9)
- Staff positive: 50 (+13)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 377 (283)
- Staff positive: 16 (+4)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (+1)
- Staff positive: 4 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff positive: 10 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 4 (+1)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (-1)
- Staff positive: 6 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 18 (-2)
- Staff positive: 5 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 254 (+251)
- Staff positive: 4 (+3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 7,750
Average new cases per day: 150 (+6)
People currently infected: 2,808 (+537)
Hospitalized: 52 (+14)
Deaths: 108
Average deaths per day: 0.7 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.1% (+0.4%)
Total population ever infected: 6.4% (+0.5%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 24.9% (+2.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 12 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 20 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 120 cases (+46), 2 recovered (+2)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 2-Nov. 8: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 78 (+46)
- Positive testing rate: 38.42% (+12.4%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 37 (+1)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (+6)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 26 (+5)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 25 (+8)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.68% (+0.22%)
- New employee cases: 5 (+3)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.68% (+0.41%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 29.3% (+1.0%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 0.9% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (+0.1%)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.4% (+0.4%)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.4% (+0.3%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.6% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.8% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 23.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 19.4% (-0.8%)
- Waterloo (50703): 15.1% (-1.1%)
- Other: 1.4% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.2% (+0.1%)
- 19-39: 46.5% (-0.4%)
- 40-59: 26.8% (+0.1%)
- 60-79: 14.7% (+0.2%)
- 80+: 3.7% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.6% (+0.4%)
- Female: 49.4% (-0.4%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 4.0% (-0.5%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.5%
- Black: 13.4% (-0.8%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.7%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.0% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.6%
- White: 79.6% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 4.9%
- Other: 2.0% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 9.8% (-0.8%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 5.2%
- Non-Hispanic: 90.2% (+0.8%)
- Percentage of population: 95.4%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 5.2%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,130
Average new cases per day: 33 (+10)
People currently infected: 399 (+151)
Hospitalized: 9 (+4)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.2% (+0.6%)
Total population ever infected: 4.6% (+0.7%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 27.5% (+3.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 19 cases (no change), 6 recovered (-1 adjusted)
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (no change), 5 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 20 (+10)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 20 (+10)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 89 (+10)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.98% (+0.49%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 712
Average new cases per day: 19 (+4)
People currently infected: 358 (+75)
Hospitalized: 14 (+2)
Deaths: 5
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.7% (+0.4%)
Total population ever infected: 3.4% (+0.4%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.9% (+2.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 596
Average new cases per day: 16 (+4)
People currently infected: 163 (+37)
Hospitalized: 5 (+2)
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.5% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.1% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 4.1% (+0.5%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.9% (+3.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 597
Average new cases per day: 16 (+4)
People currently infected: 300 (+58)
Hospitalized: 10 (no change)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.5% (+0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 3.1% (+0.4%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 17.7% (+2.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 17 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 5 (-3)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 2 (-2)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (-1)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 37 (-15)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 41 (+2)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 589
Average new cases per day: 11 (+2)
People currently infected: 124 (+39)
Hospitalized: 5 (no change)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.9% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 3.8% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 16.8% (+1.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 33 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 498
Average new cases per day: 14 (+4)
People currently infected: 239 (+57)
Hospitalized: 6 (no change)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (-0.2%)
Total population currently infected: 1.9% (+0.4%)
Total population ever infected: 4.2% (+0.5%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 28.2% (+5.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
