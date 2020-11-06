Nov. 6 coronavirus update: Major outbreak at Anamosa prison

Rate of spread: 1.27 (+0.01)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate yesterday: 27.7% (+3.2%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 1,815

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 12.2 (-0.7) (14-day average as of three days ago)

Fatality rate: 1.26% (-0.01%)