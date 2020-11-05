Nov. 5 coronavirus update: New record of nearly 4,000 people diagnosed with coronavirus Monday

What to know today:
- Iowa hit a new record of the number of people diagnosed in one day -- 3,953 on Monday, Nov. 2. The previous high water mark was 3,151 on Oct. 26.
- Bremer County added one death for a total of 10.
- "For the next three weeks, at least, I am asking Iowans to help stop the spread," Gov. Kim Reynolds said in a press conference Thursday morning, noting she allocated $25 million in CARES Act funding to hospitals across the state who are stretched thin trying to care for COVID-19 patients.
- 72 of Iowa's 99 counties now have positive testing rates greater than 15%, the state's threshold for a "high" positive testing rate.
Statewide
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 140,609
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 1,960 (+178) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.27 (+0.01)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 24.5% (+0.4%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,801
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 12.9 (+1.0) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.28% (-0.03%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 40,864 (+3,246)
Total population currently infected: 1.30% (+0.11%)
Total population ever infected: 4.58% (+0.14%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 839 (+62)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 227 (+11)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 49 (+5)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 188 (+6)
- Region 6: 60 (+2)
- Region 2: 9 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 60 (-3)
- Region 6: 10 (no change)
- Region 2: 6 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 84 (no change)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 2,577
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 6.3% (-0.5%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 870
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 48.3% (-0.3%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 22 (no change)
- Staff positive: 29 (-3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 94 (no change)
- Staff positive: 11 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 2 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (no change)
- Staff positive: 9 (+3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 3 (-5)
- Staff positive: 4 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 5 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 20 (+2)
- Staff positive: 3 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 1 (-1)
- Staff positive: 1 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 6,968
Average new cases per day: 114 (+12)
People currently infected: 2,143 (+184)
Hospitalized: 38 (+7)
Deaths: 106
Average deaths per day: 0.6 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.6% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.8% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 21.9% (+1.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (-1)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 20 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 74 cases (+1), 0 recovered
- Removed Nov. 5: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 26 total cases, 21 recovered
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 32 (+5)
- Positive testing rate: 26.02% (+2.94%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 36 (+1)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0 (-6)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 21 (+2)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Oct. 26-Nov. 1: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 25 (+8)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.68% (+0.22%)
- New employee cases: 5 (+3)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.68% (+0.41%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 28.3% (no change)
- Dunkerton (50626): 0.9% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.4% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.1% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.6% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 1.8% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 23.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 20.2% (no change)
- Waterloo (50703): 16.2% (no change)
- Other: 1.5% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.1% (no change)
- 19-39: 46.9% (no change)
- 40-59: 26.7% (no change)
- 60-79: 14.5% (no change)
- 80+: 3.8% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 50.2% (no change)
- Female: 49.8% (no change)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 4.5% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 2.0%
- Black: 14.2% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 4.5%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 1.1% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 0.7%
- White: 78.1% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 6.4%
- Other: 2.1% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 10.6% (no change)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Overrepresented by 6.0%
- Non-Hispanic: 89.4% (no change)
- Percentage of population: 80.6%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 8.8%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 926
Average new cases per day: 20.1 (+2)
People currently infected: 367 (+28)
Hospitalized: 5 (+1)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.5% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 3.8% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.7% (+1.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 19 cases (+1), 7 recovered (+5)
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (no change), 5 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 10 (-1)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 10 (-1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 79 (+5)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.49% (-0.05%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 606
Average new cases per day: 13.8 (+1)
People currently infected: 267 (+13)
Hospitalized: 12 (+3)
Deaths: 5
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.3% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.9% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 17.1% (+0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 495
Average new cases per day: 10.1 (+0.9)
People currently infected: 112 (+14)
Hospitalized: 3 (no change)
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 0.8% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 3.4% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.3% (+0.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 521
Average new cases per day: 12.4 (+1.7)
People currently infected: 236 (+20)
Hospitalized: 10 (no change)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 1.2% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 2.7% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.2% (+1.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 17 cases (+1), 3 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 8 (no change)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (no change)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 51 (no change)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 29 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 526
Average new cases per day: 7.4 (+1.1)
People currently infected: 78 (+11)
Hospitalized: 5 (-1)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 2.1% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 3.4% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 14.1% (+2.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 33 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 415
Average new cases per day: 9.1 (+0.9)
People currently infected: 161 (+14)
Hospitalized: 6 (+2)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.3% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 3.5% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 21.6% (+1.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
