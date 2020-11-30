Nov. 30 COVID update: Iowa moves up to 22nd in nation for deaths per capita

What to know today:
- The average number of new cases per day is coming down from a high of 4,205 on Nov. 16 -- the day before Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a statewide mask mandate -- to below 2,800 per day now.
- But Iowa moved up two spots in the U.S. for deaths per capita, jumping from 24th to 22nd over the weekend. The state hit a new record of 40 deaths in one day on Nov. 19. That's 10 days after the state's record number of cases in one day, 7,300 on Nov. 9.
- Black Hawk County added one death over the weekend for a total of 135 people who have died of COVID-19 since March. Fayette County added one death for a total of 10.
- Butler County surpassed 1,000 cases Monday, with 1,024 people who have been diagnosed as having coronavirus since March. More than half -- 547 -- are currently infected. The county has had six deaths from the virus.
- Mt. Pleasant state prison now has 85 inmates and 12 staff members testing positive for coronavirus. That's second only to the outbreak at Anamosa, affecting 81 inmates and 26 staff members.
- Black Hawk County added another long-term care outbreak at Pillar of the Cedar Valley, which had one case as of Monday. There were now a total of eight such outbreaks in the county, for a total of 293 cases. Butler County also added two care facility outbreaks, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington and Valley View Community in Greene.
- The Northeast Iowa counties with the highest positive testing rates as of Monday were Chickasaw (25.5%), Clayton (25.3%), Bremer (24.5%), Mitchell (23.0%) and Allamakee (22.6%).
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 229,019
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 2,768 (-580) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.92 (-0.02)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 22.5% (+0.9%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 2,403
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 21.9 (-2.0) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.05% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 22nd (+2; Texas now 23rd, New Mexico now 24th) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 94,405 (+563)
Total population currently infected: 2.99% (+0.02%)
Total population ever infected: 7.41% (+0.17%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,162 (-13)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 244 (-9)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 86 (+8)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 224 (-11)
- Region 6: 35 (-3)
- Region 2: 13 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 147 (-4)
- Region 6: 26 (+1)
- Region 2: 13 (+4)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 156 (+5)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 4,986
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 5.3% (+0.4%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,063
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 44.2% (-0.7%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 81 (+5)
- Staff positive: 26 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 5 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 46 (+4)
- Staff positive: 11 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 37 (+5)
- Staff positive: 7 (+3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 17 (-14)
- Staff positive: 11 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 3 (+3)
- Staff positive: 13 (+6)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 85 (+75)
- Staff positive: 12 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 5 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 8 (-2)
- Staff positive: 5 (-4)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 10,907
Average new cases per day: 110 (-30)
People currently infected: 4,222 (-138)
Hospitalized: 62 (-7)
Deaths: 135
Average deaths per day: 1.4 (-0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.2% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 8.8% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 17.4% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 8 (+1)
- Added Nov. 30: Pillar of the Cedar Valley: 1 case, 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 10 cases (+1), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 24: NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 2 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 40 cases (no change), 22 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 40 cases (+1), 22 recovered (+18)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 38 cases (no change), 20 recovered (+1)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 141 cases (+1), 89 recovered (+2)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 23-29: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 29 (-44)
- Positive testing rate: 13.49% (-6.90%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 22 (-23)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (+1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 24 (-25)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 29 (-5)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.79% (-0.14%)
- New employee cases: 3 (-7)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.41% (-0.96%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.5% (+0.4%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.6% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (-0.1%)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.4% (+0.1%)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.5% (+0.1%)
- Waterloo (50702): 17.9% (-0.3%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.3% (-0.1%)
- Other: 1.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.7% (+0.2%)
- 19-39: 45.1% (-0.2%)
- 40-59: 26.8% (-0.2%)
- 60-79: 15.6% (+0.3%)
- 80+: 3.7% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.7% (-0.1%)
- Female: 51.3% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.4% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.9%
- Black: 12.4% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.7%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.7% (+0.3%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 2.8%
- Other: 1.7% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.8% (-0.3%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.2%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,956
Average new cases per day: 32 (-9)
People currently infected: 1,094 (-29)
Hospitalized: 11 (-1)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 4.4% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 7.9% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 24.5% (-0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 13 cases (+4), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 15 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 19 cases (no change), 14 recovered (+2)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 1 (-14)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (-14)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 12 (-36)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.05% (-0.68%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,175
Average new cases per day: 20 (-3)
People currently infected: 604 (-14)
Hospitalized: 15 (-1)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.8% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.6% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 17.2% (-1.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 1,024
Average new cases per day: 18 (-2)
People currently infected: 547 (+33)
Hospitalized: 13 (+2)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.7% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 7.1% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.6% (+1.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (+2)
- Added Nov. 30: Maple Manor Village in Aplington: 11 cases, 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 30: Valley View Community in Greene: 4 cases, 0 recovered
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 1,042
Average new cases per day: 17 (-2)
People currently infected: 569 (-18)
Hospitalized: 4 (-2)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.8% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.3% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.1% (-0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 5 cases (+1), 0 recovered
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 7 (+2)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (+2)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (no change)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 0 (-2)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 30 (-7)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 1,054
Average new cases per day: 21 (-2)
People currently infected: 550 (+41)
Hospitalized: 14 (+2)
Deaths: 16
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.5% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.8% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.0% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 26 cases (+1), 0 recovered
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 863
Average new cases per day: 15 (-3)
People currently infected: 465 (-4)
Hospitalized: 5 (no change)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.8% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 7.2% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.4% (-0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
