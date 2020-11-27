Nov. 27 COVID update: New record deaths per day, but active cases down

What to know today:
- Iowa has surpassed its record of deaths in one day on Nov. 19, recording 38 people dying that day. The previous high was 30 deaths on Nov. 15.
- Black Hawk County added three deaths since Wednesday. Floyd County added two deaths, while Buchanan, Butler and Fayette counties each added one.
- The state surpassed a 14-day average of 4,000 cases per day on Nov. 12 through Nov. 19, but has since dropped below that. Iowa's number of currently infected people has also gone down for the first time in weeks, though there are still nearly 94,000 Iowans who currently have COVID-19.
- Northeast Iowa counties are also seeing a decline in the number of currently infected people as well as average cases per day, with the exception of Butler County, which saw an increase in the number of current infections.
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 223,544
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 3,348 (-417) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.94 (+0.3)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 21.6% (-0.4%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 2,349
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 23.9 (+2.3) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.05% (+0.01%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 93,842 (-787)
Total population currently infected: 2.97% (-0.03%)
Total population ever infected: 7.24% (+0.15%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,226 (-43)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 289 (-19)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 80 (-12)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 256 (-15)
- Region 6: 42 (-1)
- Region 2: 11 (-3)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 141 (-1)
- Region 6: 23 (-1)
- Region 2: 9 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 151 (+1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 4,642
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 4.9% (no change)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,055
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 44.9% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 76 (no change)
- Staff positive: 28 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 5 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 42 (no change)
- Staff positive: 10 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 32 (no change)
- Staff positive: 4 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 31 (no change)
- Staff positive: 10 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 7 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 10 (no change)
- Staff positive: 11 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 5 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 10 (no change)
- Staff positive: 9 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 10,736
Average new cases per day: 140 (-20)
People currently infected: 4,360 (-189)
Hospitalized: 69 (no change)
Deaths: 134
Average deaths per day: 1.6 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.3% (-0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 8.7% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.4% (-1.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 7 (no change)
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 9 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 24: NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 2 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 40 cases (no change), 22 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 39 cases (-1 adjusted), 4 recovered (+1)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 38 cases (no change), 19 recovered (+4)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases (no change), 87 recovered (+17)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 73 (-8)
- Positive testing rate: 20.39% (-8.33%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 45 (+13)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 49 (-9)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 29 (-5)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.79% (-0.14%)
- New employee cases: 3 (-7)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.41% (-0.96%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.1% (+0.7%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.6% (+0.2%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.8% (+0.1%)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (+0.2%)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (-0.4%)
- Waterloo (50702): 18.2% (-0.4%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.4% (-0.3%)
- Other: 1.3% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.5% (+0.3)
- 19-39: 45.3% (-0.5%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
- 60-79: 15.3% (+0.1%)
- 80+: 3.8% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.8% (-0.2%)
- Female: 51.2% (+0.2%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.5% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.0%
- Black: 12.5% (-0.39%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.8%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.4% (+0.68%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 3.1%
- Other: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.8% (-0.3%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.2%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,915
Average new cases per day: 41 (-4)
People currently infected: 1,123 (-25)
Hospitalized: 12 (no change)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 4.5% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 7.7% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 25.2% (-1.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 9 cases (+1), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 15 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 19 cases (-21 adjusted), 12 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 15 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 15 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 48 (no change)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.73% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,134
Average new cases per day: 23 (-3)
People currently infected: 618 (-29)
Hospitalized: 16 (no change)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.9% (-0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 5.5% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.4% (-1.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 977
Average new cases per day: 20 (-1)
People currently infected: 514 (+22)
Hospitalized: 11 (no change)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.5% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.8% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.4% (no change)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 1,015
Average new cases per day: 19 (-4)
People currently infected: 569 (-18)
Hospitalized: 6 (no change)
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.9% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.2% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 15.3% (-2.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (-1)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 4 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Removed Nov. 27: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 19 total cases, 16 recovered
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 5 (no change)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (no change)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 2 (no change)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 37 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 1,027
Average new cases per day: 23 (-3)
People currently infected: 509 (+28)
Hospitalized: 12 (no change)
Deaths: 16
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (+0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (+0.2%)
Total population currently infected: 3.4% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 6.6% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 23.0% (-0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (-1)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 25 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Removed Nov. 27: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases, 34 recovered
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 838
Average new cases per day: 18 (-2)
People currently infected: 469 (-12)
Hospitalized: 5 (no change)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.8% (-0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 7.0% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.5% (-1.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0 (-1)
- Added Nov. 25, removed Nov. 27: Creekside Living in Grundy Center: 1 case, 0 recovered
