Nov. 27 COVID update: New record deaths per day, but active cases down

National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 0.94 (+0.3)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate yesterday: 21.6% (-0.4%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 2,349

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 23.9 (+2.3) (14-day average as of three days ago)