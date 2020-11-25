 Skip to main content
Nov. 25 COVID update: 4 deaths added overnight in Black Hawk Co.
Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

What to know today:

  • Iowa's rate of coronavirus spread, a measure of how fast the virus is growing, was the lowest in the U.S. on Wednesday -- 0.91, according to rt.live. When the value is below 1, the virus will stop spreading, according to the metric.
  • Nonetheless, 3% of Iowa's total population were currently infected with coronavirus as of Wednesday. More than 7% of the state's residents have tested positive since March.
  • Hospitalizations in Northeast Iowa and statewide dropped or remained flat Wednesday, though overall, hospitalizations were up 51% over last week, and deaths were up 75%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
  • Four deaths were added to Black Hawk County's total Wednesday for a total of 131 people who have died of COVID-19 since March. Butler County also added one death, its second in as many days, for a total of five. Grundy County added one death for a total of 11.
  • Fayette and Floyd counties each surpassed 1,000 cases in their counties Wednesday, tied at 1,002. That's 5.1% of Fayette County residents and 6.5% of Floyd County residents that have had the virus.
  • The Deery Suites at Western Home is Black Hawk County's latest long-term care facility outbreak, with 9 confirmed cases. The county now has seven facilities in outbreak status. Creekside Living in Grundy Center is Grundy County's latest facility outbreak.
  • Iowa is now recording an average of 21 deaths per day. The state recorded a high of 29 deaths on Nov. 10, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.
  • Another inmate has died at Anamosa's state prison -- Frederick Lewis, 68 -- bringing that prison's total to five deaths.
  • The Test Iowa site in Waterloo will close for Thanksgiving Day, the governor's office announced. It will be open until 4 p.m. Wednesday, and reopen on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 218,947

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 3,765 (-18) (14-day average as of three days ago)

National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 0.91 (-0.6)

Rate of coronavirus spread, Nov. 25, 2020

Rate of coronavirus spread, Nov. 25, 2020, per rt.live.

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate yesterday: 22.0% (-0.2%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.

Deaths: 2,271

The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.

Average deaths per day: 21.6 (+1.4) (14-day average as of three days ago)

Fatality rate: 1.04% (+0.01%)

National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Number of Iowans currently infected: 94,629 (+956)

Total population currently infected: 3.00% (+0.03%)

Total population ever infected: 7.09% (+0.11%)

Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 1,305 (-46)
  • RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 313 (no change) 
  • RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 86 (-15)

Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 269 (-6)
  • Region 6: 47 (-6) 
  • Region 2: 12 (no change)

Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:

  • Statewide: 150 (-5)
  • Region 6: 27 (-1)
  • Region 2: 8 (no change)

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 150 (+6)

An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.

  • LTC active outbreak cases: 4,624
  • Percentage of statewide active cases: 4.9% (no change)
  • LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,024
  • Percentage of statewide deaths: 45.1% (-0.2%)

State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)

Anamosa State Penitentiary

  • Inmates positive: 76 (-7)
  • Staff positive: 28 (-5)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 5 (+1)

Clarinda Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 42 (+8)
  • Staff positive: 10 (-5)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Fort Dodge Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 32 (+2)
  • Staff positive: 4 (-2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)

Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (-5)
  • Staff positive: 1 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0
  • Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)

  • Inmates positive: 31 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 10 (-2)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)

Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)

  • Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 7 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 10 (no change)
  • Staff positive: 11 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

Newton Correctional Facility

  • Inmates positive: 5 (-6)
  • Staff positive: 3 (no change)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)

  • Inmates positive: 10 (+1)
  • Staff positive: 9 (+1)
  • Inmate COVID deaths: 0

------------------

Black Hawk County

Cases: 10,598

Average new cases per day: 160 (+3)

People currently infected: 4,549 (+34)

Hospitalized: 69 (+5)

Deaths: 131

Average deaths per day: 1.5 (+0.3)

Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 3.5% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 8.6% (+0.2%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.7% (-0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 7 (+1)

  • Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 9 cases, 0 recovered
  • Added Nov. 24: NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 2 cases (no change), 0 recovered
  • Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (no change), 0 recovered
  • Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 40 cases (no change), 22 recovered (no change)
  • Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 40 cases (no change), 3 recovered (+2)
  • Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 38 cases (no change), 15 recovered (+1)
  • Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases (no change), 70 recovered (+3)

University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)

  • New positive tests at Student Health Center: 73 (-8)
  • Positive testing rate: 20.39% (-8.33%)
  • Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 48 (+16)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 49 (-9)

Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)

  • New student cases: 29 (-5)
  • Percentage of students positive: 0.79% (-0.14%)
  • New employee cases: 3 (-7)
  • Percentage of employees positive: 0.41% (-0.96%)

Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com(updated periodically)

Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):

  • Cedar Falls (50613): 31.1% (+0.7%)
  • Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
  • Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
  • Evansdale (50707): 5.7% (no change)
  • Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
  • Hudson (50643): 1.6% (+0.2%)
  • Jesup (50648): 0.8% (+0.1%)
  • La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (+0.2%)
  • Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (-0.4%)
  • Waterloo (50702): 18.2% (-0.4%)
  • Waterloo (50703): 14.4% (-0.3%)
  • Other: 1.3% (-0.1%)

Reported cases by age:

  • 0-18: 8.5% (+0.3)
  • 19-39: 45.3% (-0.5%)
  • 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
  • 60-79: 15.3% (+0.1%)
  • 80+: 3.8% (no change)

Reported cases by sex:

  • Male: 48.8% (-0.2%)
  • Female: 51.2% (+0.2%)

Reported cases by race:

  • Asian: 3.5% (-0.1%)
  • Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.0%
  • Black: 12.5% (-0.39%)
  • Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.8%
  • Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
  • Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
  • White: 81.4% (+0.68%)
  • Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 3.1%
  • Other: 1.8% (-0.1%)

Reported cases by ethnicity:

  • Hispanic/Latinx: 8.8% (-0.3%)
  • Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.2%

------------------

Bremer County

Cases: 1,882

Average new cases per day: 45 (-2)

People currently infected: 1,148 (+33)

Hospitalized: 12 (+1)

Deaths: 12

Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.6% (-0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 4.6% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 7.6% (+0.2%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 27.0% (+0.4%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)

  • Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 8 cases (no change), 0 recovered
  • Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 15 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
  • Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 40 cases (no change), 12 recovered (+2)

Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)

  • Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 15 (-5)
  • Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 15 (-5)
  • Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 48 (-13)
  • Current campus infection rate: 0.73% (-0.25%)

-----------------

Buchanan County

Cases: 1,134

Average new cases per day: 26 (no change)

People currently infected: 647 (+11)

Hospitalized: 16 (-2)

Deaths: 9

Average deaths per day: 0.2 (-0.1)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 3.1% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 5.4% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.1% (-0.8%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

Midwest Thanksgiving travel guide: What you need to know

------------------

Butler County

Cases: 950

Average new cases per day: 21 (no change)

People currently infected: 492 (+35)

Hospitalized: 11 (+2)

Deaths: 5

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.5% (+0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 3.4% (+0.3%)

Total population ever infected: 6.6% (+0.3%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.4% (+0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0

---------------

Fayette County

Cases: 1,002

Average new cases per day: 23 (-1)

People currently infected: 587 (no change)

Hospitalized: 6 (no change)

Deaths: 8

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 3.0% (no change)

Total population ever infected: 5.1% (+0.1%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 17.6% (-0.9%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 4 cases (+1), 0 recovered
  • Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 19 cases (no change), 16 recovered (+3)

Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)

  • Positive cases among students and employees: 5 (-2)
  • Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (+1)
  • Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (-3)
  • Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 2 (-5)
  • Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 37 (no change)

----------------

Floyd County

Cases: 1,002

Average new cases per day: 26 (+1)

People currently infected: 509 (+28)

Hospitalized: 12 (no change)

Deaths: 14

Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)

Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)

Total population currently infected: 3.2% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 6.5% (+0.2%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 23.7% (-0.7%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)

  • Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 25 cases (no change), 0 recovered
  • Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 34 recovered (no change)

--------------------

Grundy County

Cases: 823

Average new cases per day: 20 (no change)

People currently infected: 481 (+10)

Hospitalized: 5 (no change)

Deaths: 11

Average deaths per day: 0.4 (+0.1)

Fatality rate: 1.3% (+0.1%)

Total population currently infected: 3.9% (+0.1%)

Total population ever infected: 6.9% (+0.2%)

Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 23.8% (-1.8%)

Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.

Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (+1)

  • Added Nov. 25: Creekside Living in Grundy Center: 1 case, 0 recovered
