Nov. 25 COVID update: 4 deaths added overnight in Black Hawk Co.

What to know today:
- Iowa's rate of coronavirus spread, a measure of how fast the virus is growing, was the lowest in the U.S. on Wednesday -- 0.91, according to rt.live. When the value is below 1, the virus will stop spreading, according to the metric.
- Nonetheless, 3% of Iowa's total population were currently infected with coronavirus as of Wednesday. More than 7% of the state's residents have tested positive since March.
- Hospitalizations in Northeast Iowa and statewide dropped or remained flat Wednesday, though overall, hospitalizations were up 51% over last week, and deaths were up 75%, according to the Covid Tracking Project.
- Four deaths were added to Black Hawk County's total Wednesday for a total of 131 people who have died of COVID-19 since March. Butler County also added one death, its second in as many days, for a total of five. Grundy County added one death for a total of 11.
- Fayette and Floyd counties each surpassed 1,000 cases in their counties Wednesday, tied at 1,002. That's 5.1% of Fayette County residents and 6.5% of Floyd County residents that have had the virus.
- The Deery Suites at Western Home is Black Hawk County's latest long-term care facility outbreak, with 9 confirmed cases. The county now has seven facilities in outbreak status. Creekside Living in Grundy Center is Grundy County's latest facility outbreak.
- Iowa is now recording an average of 21 deaths per day. The state recorded a high of 29 deaths on Nov. 10, Nov. 12 and Nov. 19.
- Another inmate has died at Anamosa's state prison -- Frederick Lewis, 68 -- bringing that prison's total to five deaths.
- The Test Iowa site in Waterloo will close for Thanksgiving Day, the governor's office announced. It will be open until 4 p.m. Wednesday, and reopen on Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 218,947
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 3,765 (-18) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.91 (-0.6)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 22.0% (-0.2%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 2,271
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 21.6 (+1.4) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.04% (+0.01%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 94,629 (+956)
Total population currently infected: 3.00% (+0.03%)
Total population ever infected: 7.09% (+0.11%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,305 (-46)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 313 (no change)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 86 (-15)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 269 (-6)
- Region 6: 47 (-6)
- Region 2: 12 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 150 (-5)
- Region 6: 27 (-1)
- Region 2: 8 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 150 (+6)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 4,624
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 4.9% (no change)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,024
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 45.1% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 76 (-7)
- Staff positive: 28 (-5)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 5 (+1)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 42 (+8)
- Staff positive: 10 (-5)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 32 (+2)
- Staff positive: 4 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (-5)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 31 (no change)
- Staff positive: 10 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 7 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 10 (no change)
- Staff positive: 11 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 5 (-6)
- Staff positive: 3 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 10 (+1)
- Staff positive: 9 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 10,598
Average new cases per day: 160 (+3)
People currently infected: 4,549 (+34)
Hospitalized: 69 (+5)
Deaths: 131
Average deaths per day: 1.5 (+0.3)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.5% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 8.6% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.7% (-0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 7 (+1)
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 9 cases, 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 24: NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 2 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 40 cases (no change), 22 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 40 cases (no change), 3 recovered (+2)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 38 cases (no change), 15 recovered (+1)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases (no change), 70 recovered (+3)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 73 (-8)
- Positive testing rate: 20.39% (-8.33%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 48 (+16)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 49 (-9)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 29 (-5)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.79% (-0.14%)
- New employee cases: 3 (-7)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0.41% (-0.96%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.1% (+0.7%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.6% (+0.2%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.8% (+0.1%)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (+0.2%)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (-0.4%)
- Waterloo (50702): 18.2% (-0.4%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.4% (-0.3%)
- Other: 1.3% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.5% (+0.3)
- 19-39: 45.3% (-0.5%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
- 60-79: 15.3% (+0.1%)
- 80+: 3.8% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.8% (-0.2%)
- Female: 51.2% (+0.2%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.5% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.0%
- Black: 12.5% (-0.39%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.8%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.4% (+0.68%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 3.1%
- Other: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.8% (-0.3%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.2%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,882
Average new cases per day: 45 (-2)
Support Local Journalism
People currently infected: 1,148 (+33)
Hospitalized: 12 (+1)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.6% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 4.6% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 7.6% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 27.0% (+0.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 8 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 15 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 40 cases (no change), 12 recovered (+2)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 15 (-5)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 15 (-5)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 48 (-13)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.73% (-0.25%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,134
Average new cases per day: 26 (no change)
People currently infected: 647 (+11)
Hospitalized: 16 (-2)
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.1% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.4% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.1% (-0.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 950
Average new cases per day: 21 (no change)
People currently infected: 492 (+35)
Hospitalized: 11 (+2)
Deaths: 5
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.5% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.4% (+0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 6.6% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.4% (+0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 1,002
Average new cases per day: 23 (-1)
People currently infected: 587 (no change)
Hospitalized: 6 (no change)
Deaths: 8
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.0% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 5.1% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 17.6% (-0.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 4 cases (+1), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 19 cases (no change), 16 recovered (+3)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 5 (-2)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 1 (+1)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (-3)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 2 (-5)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 37 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 1,002
Average new cases per day: 26 (+1)
People currently infected: 509 (+28)
Hospitalized: 12 (no change)
Deaths: 14
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.2% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.5% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 23.7% (-0.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 25 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 34 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 823
Average new cases per day: 20 (no change)
People currently infected: 481 (+10)
Hospitalized: 5 (no change)
Deaths: 11
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.9% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.9% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 23.8% (-1.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (+1)
- Added Nov. 25: Creekside Living in Grundy Center: 1 case, 0 recovered
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.