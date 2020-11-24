Nov. 24 COVID update: Ventilator usage, care facility outbreaks jump statewide

What to know today:
- Another 20 COVID-19 patients were put on ventilators overnight in Iowa, a number that has been steadily climbing since the start of the month. Out of 275 people in intensive care units, more than half -- 155 -- were on mechanical oxygen.
- Twenty-three new long-term care facilities were added to the state's outbreak list Tuesday, totaling 144 statewide, including new outbreaks in Black Hawk and Fayette counties. Gov. Kim Reynolds said she was continuing to look at facilities' number of tests, as well as infectious disease practices. "While the numbers are increasing ... it also gives us a heads up on how we can get in front of that, and hopefully avoid some of the horrible outcomes that happen with this vulnerable population," she said. "As we see community spread across the state of Iowa, this is happening with the staff and with the residents."
- Another inmate has died at Anamosa state prison -- Timothy Bryant, 59 -- for a total of four inmates that have died of COVID-19, the highest of any Iowa state prison. Fort Dodge has had three inmate deaths, Clarinda and Coralville have had one each, and a prison employee at Mitchellville has died, prompting the prison staff union to ask for N95 masks.
- Black Hawk and Butler county each added another death Tuesday, for a total of 127 in Black Hawk County and four in Butler County. On average, more than one person per day has died from COVID-19 in Black Hawk County since Nov. 17.
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 215,582
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 3,783 (+71) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.97 (no change)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 22.2% (+0.8%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 2,224
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 20.2 (-0.1) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.03% (-0.01%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 93,673 (+963)
Total population currently infected: 2.97% (+0.03%)
Total population ever infected: 6.98% (+0.12%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,351 (+18)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 313 (+4)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 101 (+3)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 275 (+2)
- Region 6: 53 (+3)
- Region 2: 12 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 155 (+20)
- Region 6: 28 (+4)
- Region 2: 8 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 144 (+23)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 4,572
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 4.9% (+0.1%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,008
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 45.3% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 83 (-2)
- Staff positive: 33 (-14)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 4 (+1)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 34 (-9)
- Staff positive: 15 (+9)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 30 (-13)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 5 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 31 (+14)
- Staff positive: 12 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 7 (-7)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 10 (no change)
- Staff positive: 11 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 11 (no change)
- Staff positive: 3 (-3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 9 (-1)
- Staff positive: 8 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 10,414
Average new cases per day: 157 (-6)
People currently infected: 4,549 (+34)
Hospitalized: 64 (-7)
Deaths: 127
Average deaths per day: 1.2 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.4% (no change)
Total population ever infected: 8.4% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.4% (-1.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 6 (+1)
- Added Nov. 24: NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 2 cases, 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 40 cases (no change), 22 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 40 cases (-2 adjusted), 1 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 38 cases (no change), 14 recovered (+11)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases (no change), 67 recovered (+29)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 73 (-8)
- Positive testing rate: 20.39% (-8.33%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 48 (+16)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 49 (-9)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 9-15: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 34 (+5)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.93% (+0.14%)
- New employee cases: 10 (+2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 1.37% (+0.28%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.1% (+0.7%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.6% (+0.2%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.8% (+0.1%)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (+0.2%)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (-0.4%)
- Waterloo (50702): 18.2% (-0.4%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.4% (-0.3%)
- Other: 1.3% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.5% (+0.3)
- 19-39: 45.3% (-0.5%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
- 60-79: 15.3% (+0.1%)
- 80+: 3.8% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.8% (-0.2%)
- Female: 51.2% (+0.2%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.5% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.0%
- Black: 12.5% (-0.39%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.8%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.4% (+0.68%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 3.1%
- Other: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.8% (-0.3%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.2%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,830
Average new cases per day: 47 (+2)
People currently infected: 1,115 (+36)
Hospitalized: 11 (+4)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 4.5% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 7.4% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 26.6% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 8 cases (+1), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 15 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 40 cases (no change), 10 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 20 (-1)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 20 (-1)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 61 (-14)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.98% (-0.02%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,107
Average new cases per day: 26 (no change)
People currently infected: 636 (+13)
Hospitalized: 18 (+1)
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.0% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.3% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.9% (-0.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 913
Average new cases per day: 21 (no change)
People currently infected: 457 (+17)
Hospitalized: 9 (no change)
Deaths: 4
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.4% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.1% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.3% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.7% (-1.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 984
Average new cases per day: 24 (-2)
People currently infected: 587 (+10)
Hospitalized: 6 (-1)
Deaths: 8
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.0% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.0% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.5% (+0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (+1)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 3 cases, 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 19 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 7 (-5)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0 (-2)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 7 (-3)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 7 (-5)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 37 (+1)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 974
Average new cases per day: 25 (+1)
People currently infected: 481 (+47)
Hospitalized: 12 (no change)
Deaths: 14
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.1% (+0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 6.3% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 24.4% (+1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 25 cases (+17), 0 recovered
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 34 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 801
Average new cases per day: 20 (no change)
People currently infected: 471 (+12)
Hospitalized: 5 (-1)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.8% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.7% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 25.6% (-0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
