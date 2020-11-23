Nov. 23 COVID update: Black Hawk Co. passes 10K cases

What to know today:
- Black Hawk County has surpassed 10,000 cases of coronavirus since March, becoming only the fourth Iowa county to do so, with a total of 10,220 cases as of Monday -- and 4,515 of those were active cases.
- The state has a new high one-day COVID-19 death total of 29 deaths on Nov. 12 alone. The state's average is now more than 20 deaths per day from the virus. As of Monday, more than 1,000 of the state's deaths have come from residents of long-term care facilities experiencing coronavirus outbreaks, or 45.5% of all COVID-19 deaths in Iowa.
- Black Hawk and Buchanan counties added one death each over the weekend.
- Nearly 3% of the entire population of Iowa currently has COVID-19, or 92,710 people. Rates in some Northeast Iowa counties are even higher -- 4.3% of Bremer County residents have active coronavirus cases, as well as 3.7% of Grundy County residents, 3.4% of Black Hawk County residents and just over 3% of Butler County residents.
- Some good news: Iowa's rate of coronavirus spread was below 1 on Monday, indicating the virus's spread has slowed in the state, according to rt.live. The state's average number of cases has also dropped from more than 4,000 per day to around 3,700 per day. But with Thanksgiving looming, the slowdown was contingent upon whether people chose to gather as they normally do for the holiday, potentially reversing the positive trends, according to local health officials.
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 211,722
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 3,712 (-309) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.97 (-0.08)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 21.4% (-2.0%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 2,205
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 20.3 (+0.8) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.04% (-0.01%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 92,710 (+6,094)
Total population currently infected: 2.94% (+0.19%)
Total population ever infected: 6.86% (+0.28%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,333 (-7)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 309 (-5)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 98 (+2)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 273 (+18)
- Region 6: 50 (+9)
- Region 2: 11 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 135 (+3)
- Region 6: 24 (-1)
- Region 2: 8 (+2)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 121 (+4)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 4,478
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 4.8% (-0.1%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,004
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 45.5% (-0.7%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 85 (-150)
- Staff positive: 47 (+10)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 43 (-66)
- Staff positive: 6 (-8)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 43 (+26)
- Staff positive: 6 (+1
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 5 (no change)
- Staff positive: 1 (-4)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 17 (-12)
- Staff positive: 12 (+6)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 14 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 10 (-1)
- Staff positive: 10 (+4)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 11 (+1)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 10 (-110)
- Staff positive: 7 (-6)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 10,210
Average new cases per day: 163 (-23)
People currently infected: 4,515 (+359)
Hospitalized: 71 (-17)
Deaths: 126
Average deaths per day: 1.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.4% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 8.3% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.2% (-1.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 5 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases (+2), 0 recovered
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 40 cases (+6), 22 recovered (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 42 cases (-1 adjusted), 1 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 38 cases (+no change), 3 recovered (+3)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases (+3), 38 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 16-22: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 70 (-11)
- Positive testing rate: 21.02% (-7.70%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 32 (-28)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 58 (+7)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 9-15: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 34 (+5)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.93% (+0.14%)
- New employee cases: 10 (+2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 1.37% (+0.28%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.1% (+0.7%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.7% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.6% (+0.2%)
- Jesup (50648): 0.8% (+0.1%)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (+0.2%)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (-0.4%)
- Waterloo (50702): 18.2% (-0.4%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.4% (-0.3%)
- Other: 1.3% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.5% (+0.3)
- 19-39: 45.3% (-0.5%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
- 60-79: 15.3% (+0.1%)
- 80+: 3.8% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.8% (-0.2%)
- Female: 51.2% (+0.2%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.5% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.0%
- Black: 12.5% (-0.39%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.8%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.4% (+0.68%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 3.1%
- Other: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.8% (-0.3%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.2%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,759
Support Local Journalism
Average new cases per day: 45 (-6)
People currently infected: 1,079 (+53)
Hospitalized: 7 (-3)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 4.3% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 7.1% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 27.6% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 7 cases (+1), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 15 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 40 cases (no change), 10 recovered (+1)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 21 (-15)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 21 (-15)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 75 (-48)
- Current campus infection rate: 1.0% (-0.8%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,079
Average new cases per day: 26 (-3)
People currently infected: 623 (+30)
Hospitalized: 17 (-6)
Deaths: 9
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.9% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.1% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 21.8% (-1.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 894
Average new cases per day: 21 (-4)
People currently infected: 440 (+27)
Hospitalized: 9 (-2)
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.0% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 6.2% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 20.5% (-2.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 959
Average new cases per day: 26 (-1)
People currently infected: 577 (+36)
Hospitalized: 7 (-1)
Deaths: 8
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.8% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.9% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 4.9% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 18.2% (-2.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 19 cases (no change), 13 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 12 (no change)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 2 (-1)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 10 (+1)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 12 (-3)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 36 (-2)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 926
Average new cases per day: 24 (no change)
People currently infected: 434 (+45)
Hospitalized: 12 (+5)
Deaths: 14
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.8% (+0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 6.0% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 23.4% (-0.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (+1)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 8 cases (+1), 0 recovered
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 34 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 773
Average new cases per day: 24 (+2)
People currently infected: 459 (+20)
Hospitalized: 6 (-4)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.7% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.5% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 25.8% (+0.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.