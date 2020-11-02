Nov. 2 coronavirus update: Iowa moves up to 4th in nation for cases per capita

Cases of coronavirus: 131,733

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 1,670 (+329) (14-day average as of three days ago)

National ranking in cases per capita: 4th (+1; Louisiana now 5th) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.26 (+0.02)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate yesterday: 21.3% (-0.4%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)