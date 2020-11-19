Nov. 19 COVID update: Black Hawk Co. adds 6 deaths in 2 days, Grundy Co. adds 3

What to know today:
- Black Hawk County has added six deaths since Tuesday for a total of 124, while Grundy County added three and Floyd County added one.
- You're much more likely to catch coronavirus now than any time previously during the pandemic. On average, more than 4,000 Iowans are newly diagnosed each day, an average the state reached Nov. 13. On Nov. 9, a total of 7,219 Iowans tested positive, shattering the previous record of 5,306 on Nov. 2.
- As cases rise, deaths are as well. The state is now averaging just under 19 deaths per day, hitting a record 25 deaths on Nov. 10 alone.
- Another inmate at Anamosa's state prison has died of COVID-19 -- Robert Sirovy, 64 -- as Anamosa battles an outbreak that has killed three, and is currently afflicting 273 inmates and 47 staff.
- Bremer and Chickasaw counties are now tied for the highest positive testing rate in northeast Iowa, at 28.9%. That's followed by Clayton County at 26%, Grundy County at 25.5% and Cerro Gordo County at 25.2%.
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 198,674
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 4,042 (+46) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.07 (-0.08)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 23.6% (-0.8%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 2,102
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 18.9 (+2.7) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.06% (no change)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 24th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 83,794 (+5,164)
Total population currently infected: 2.66% (+0.17%)
Total population ever infected: 6.44% (+0.26%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,516 (-11)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 373 (-10)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 94 (+3)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 286 (+3)
- Region 6: 51 (-7)
- Region 2: 10 (+1)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 135 (+1)
- Region 6: 21 (-11)
- Region 2: 7 (+1)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 94 (-2)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 2,830
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 3.4% (-0.4%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 972
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 46.2% (-0.7%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 273 (+11)
- Staff positive: 47 (+7)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (+1)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 110 (-2)
- Staff positive: 15 (-3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (+1)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 17 (+3)
- Staff positive: 5 (-3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 5 (+2)
- Staff positive: 5 (-3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 36 (-6)
- Staff positive: 6 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 13 (+1)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 47 (+6)
- Staff positive: 5 (-2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 8 (+7)
- Staff positive: 9 (+2)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 115 (-7)
- Staff positive: 19 (+3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 9,624
Average new cases per day: 187 (+5)
People currently infected: 4,156 (+148)
Hospitalized: 94 (+18)
Deaths: 124
Average deaths per day: 1.3 (+0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 3.1% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 7.8% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 24.4% (-1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 14 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 20 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 129 cases (no change), 27 recovered (+3)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 9-15: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 81 (-15)
- Positive testing rate: 28.72% (-8.93%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 60 (-2)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 51 (+16)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 9-15: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 34 (+5)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.93% (+0.14%)
- New employee cases: 10 (+2)
- Percentage of employees positive: 1.37% (+0.28%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 30.4% (+0.5%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (+0.1%)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.7% (+0.1%)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.4% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.1% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.8% (-0.3%)
- Waterloo (50702): 18.6% (-0.3%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.7% (-0.1%)
- Other: 1.4% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.2% (no change)
- 19-39: 45.8% (-0.2%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
- 60-79: 15.2% (+0.3%)
- 80+: 3.8% (no change)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 49.0% (+0.1%)
- Female: 51.0% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.6% (-0.2%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.1%
- Black: 12.89% (-0.21%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.19%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.9% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.5%
- White: 80.72% (+0.42%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 3.78%
- Other: 1.9% (no change)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 9.1% (-0.3%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.5%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,620
Average new cases per day: 50 (-3)
People currently infected: 966 (+51)
Hospitalized: 14 (+7)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (-0.1)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 3.9% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 6.6% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 28.9% (-0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 19 cases (no change), 9 recovered (+2)
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (no change), 5 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 35 (-6)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 35 (-6)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 126 (-4)
- Current campus infection rate: 1.7% (-0.3%)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 998
Average new cases per day: 28 (+1)
People currently infected: 565 (+32)
Hospitalized: 23 (+6)
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.7% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 4.8% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 24.2% (+0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 830
Average new cases per day: 24 (-1)
People currently infected: 385 (+35)
Hospitalized: 10 (+5)
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.4% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.6% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 5.8% (+0.7%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.6% (-0.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 887
Average new cases per day: 26 (-1)
People currently infected: 522 (+45)
Hospitalized: 12 (+1)
Deaths: 8
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (-0.2)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.6% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 4.6% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 21.8% (+0.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 17 cases (-1 adjusted), 11 recovered (+1)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 12 (+3)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (-1)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 8 (+4)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 13 (+1)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 39 (-3)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 841
Average new cases per day: 23 (+1)
People currently infected: 352 (+48)
Hospitalized: 7 (-1)
Deaths: 13
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.2% (+0.3%)
Total population ever infected: 5.4% (+0.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.7% (-0.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 34 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 712
Average new cases per day: 21 (no change)
People currently infected: 413 (+27)
Hospitalized: 7 (+1)
Deaths: 10
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (+0.2)
Fatality rate: 1.4% (-0.4%)
Total population currently infected: 3.3% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 6.0% (+0.4%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 25.5% (-1.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
