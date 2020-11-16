Nov. 16 COVID update: Black Hawk Co. adds 4 deaths over weekend

All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.

Cases of coronavirus: 187,020

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 3,877 (+359) (14-day average as of three days ago)

National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.19 (-0.04)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)