Nov. 13 COVID update: As cases climb, new records for one-day totals set

Cases of coronavirus: 175,423

The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.

Average cases per day: 3,518 (+181) (14-day average as of three days ago)

National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)

Rate of spread: 1.23 (no change)

The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)

Positive testing rate yesterday: 28.8% (-0.4%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)

As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.