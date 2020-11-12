Nov. 12 COVID update: Black Hawk, Fayette counties add deaths

What to know today:
- Black Hawk County recorded another two deaths from COVID-19, for a total of 112. Fayette County recorded one more for a total of seven.
- 93 of Iowa's 99 counties had a positivity rate higher than 15%, and eastern Iowa's Jones County remained the highest at 48.2%, battling an outbreak at Anamosa's state prison and at two long-term care facilities. Among Northeast Iowa counties, Bremer County was highest at 29.8%, followed by Grundy County at 28.3% and Black Hawk County at 26.2%.
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 170,358
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 3,337 (+227) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 1.23 (-0.01)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Positive testing rate yesterday: 29.2% (-0.1%) (IDPH includes PCR and antigen tests together.)
As of May 12, the World Health Organization recommends a positive testing rate of 5% or lower for at least 14 days before normal activity resumes.
Deaths: 1,928
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 14 (+1.1) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.13% (-0.01%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 25th (no change) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 63,073 (+3,161)
Total population currently infected: 2.00% (+0.10%)
Total population ever infected: 5.53% (+0.14%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 1,208 (+18)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 323 (+12)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 65 (-7)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 215 (+5)
- Region 6: 44 (+4)
- Region 2: 9 (no change)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 101 (no change)
- Region 6: 19 (no change)
- Region 2: 7 (no change)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 100 (-1)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 2,986
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 4.7% (-0.3%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 916
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 47.5% (-0.2%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 494 (no change)
- Staff positive: 51 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 380 (no change)
- Staff positive: 11 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 1 (no change)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 4 (no change)
- Staff positive: 10 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 9 (no change)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 6 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 6 (no change)
- Staff positive: 5 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 7 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 258 (no change)
- Staff positive: 8 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 8,385
Average new cases per day: 172 (+10)
People currently infected: 3,278 (+122)
Hospitalized: 59 (no change)
Deaths: 112
Average deaths per day: 0.7 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.5% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 6.9% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 26.2% (+0.5%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 3 (no change)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 14 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 29: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 20 cases (no change), 0 recovered
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 129 cases (no change), 3 recovered (no change)
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Nov. 2-8: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: 96 (+18)
- Positive testing rate: 37.65% (-0.77%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 62 (+25)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 35 (+9)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 2-8: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 29 (+4)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.79% (+0.11%)
- New employee cases: 8 (+3)
- Percentage of employees positive: 1.09% (+0.41%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases:
- Cedar Falls (50613): 29.9% (+0.6%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 0.9% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.6% (+0.2%)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.4% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (+0.1%)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.1% (+0.3%)
- Waterloo (50701): 23.1% (-0.3%)
- Waterloo (50702): 18.9% (-0.5%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.8% (-0.3%)
- Other: 1.4% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.2% (no change)
- 19-39: 46.0% (-0.5%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (+0.2%)
- 60-79: 14.9% (+0.2%)
- 80+: 3.8% (+0.1%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.9% (-1.7%)
- Female: 51.1% (+1.7%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.8% (-0.2%)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 1.3%
- Black: 13.1% (-0.3%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.4%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.9% (-0.1%)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.5%
- White: 80.3% (+0.7%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 4.2%
- Other: 1.9% (-0.1%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 9.4% (-0.4%)
- Percentage of population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 4.8%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 1,284
Support Local Journalism
Average new cases per day: 41 (+1)
People currently infected: 675 (+27)
Hospitalized: 12 (no change)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.9% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.7% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 5.2% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 29.8% (+0.3%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 19 cases (no change), 6 recovered (no change)
- Added Oct. 23: Tripoli Nursing and Rehab in Tripoli: 9 cases (no change), 5 recovered (no change)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 33 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 33 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 140 (no change)
- Current campus infection rate: 1.6% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 806
Average new cases per day: 23 (+1)
People currently infected: 427 (+34)
Hospitalized: 15 (no change)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.7% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.0% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 3.8% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.5% (+0.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 679
Average new cases per day: 20 (+1)
People currently infected: 244 (+26)
Hospitalized: 6 (no change)
Deaths: 3
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 0.4% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.7% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 4.7% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.4% (+0.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 719
Average new cases per day: 23 (+2)
People currently infected: 389 (+31)
Hospitalized: 13 (no change)
Deaths: 7
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (+0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.0% (+0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.0% (+0.2%)
Total population ever infected: 3.7% (+0.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 22.5% (+1.0%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Oct. 9: Grandview Health Care in Oelwein: 17 cases (no change), 9 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 7 (no change)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 3 (no change)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 4 (no change)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 38 (no change)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 54 (no change)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 661
Average new cases per day: 15 (+1)
People currently infected: 174 (+17)
Hospitalized: 3 (no change)
Deaths: 12
Average deaths per day: 0.1 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.8% (-0.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.1% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 4.3% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 19.8% (+0.9%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Sept. 28: Nora Springs Care Center: 41 cases (no change), 34 recovered (no change)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 560
Average new cases per day: 16 (no change)
People currently infected: 287 (+10)
Hospitalized: 6 (no change)
Deaths: 6
Average deaths per day: 0 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (no change)
Total population currently infected: 2.3% (+0.1%)
Total population ever infected: 4.7% (+0.1%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 28.3% (-0.8%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 0
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.