CEDAR FALLS -- Not Quite Brothers and 16 Candles will be headliners for the 2024 Sturgis Falls Celebration, with performances June 28 and June 29 on the permanent weather-resistant stage in Gateway Park.
In addition, there will be three professional weather-resistant 40- by 40-foot private tents for rent that can hold more than 150 people. The tents have lighting, portable toilets, picnic tables or tables and chairs; beverage services can be arranged by request.
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green presents astronaut Raja Chari with the key to the city during the Sturgis Falls Celebration on June 23, 2023. Credit Andy Milone.
Tents rent for $800 per day from 4 p.m. to midnight. A $400 deposit will hold the reservation with balance due May 1, 2024. Groups can go together to share the rental expense. Contact Jay @
jstodd2000@aol.com for addition information.
Photos: 2023 Sturgis Falls Parade
Sturgis Falls 1
Children cover up from the rain on a parade float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 2
A woman shields herself from the rain on a parade float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 3
The Cedar Falls Dance Team performs during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 4
Spectators grab their umbrellas as rain begins to fall during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 5
Children cheer during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 6
People watch as the Cedar Falls High School class of 1978 float rolls down the street during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 7
The Iowa Irish Fest float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 8
The Waterloo Trampoline & Tumbling Center float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 9
The 2nd Marine Aircraft Band performs during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 10
A large American flag is carried during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 11
Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green waves to the crowd during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 12
NASA astronaut Raja Chari and his wife, Holly, wave to the crowd during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 13
NASA astronaut Raja Chari watches from the crowd during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 14
The Cedar Falls women's rugby team waves to the crowd during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 15
The Cedar Falls Municipal Band performs during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 16
The Cedar Falls Lions Club “Bicycle Built for 10” during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 17
The Cedar Falls High School class of 1968 rolls down the street during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 18
The University of Northern Iowa Horizons Band Performs during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 19
The Holiday Hoopla float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 20
Kids wave as they walk in the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 21
Kids wave from a parade float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 22
The Union Missionary Baptist Church Crusaders march in the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 23
Classic John Deere tractors are driven down the street during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 24
A Cedar Falls Pickleball Club member hits a ball during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 25
Team Ninja U members wave during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 26
The Grout Museum float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 27
Ominous clouds hang over the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade route in Cedar Falls on Saturday. A later overnight storm caused hail damage for some in Black Hawk County and the surrounding area.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 28
Captain America gives high fives during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 29
The 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 30
University of Northern Iowa cheerleaders wave during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 31
University of Northern Iowa's TC and TK wave during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 32
The Cedar Falls High School class of 1993 float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Sturgis Falls 33
The Cedar Falls Public Library float during the 2023 Sturgis Falls parade in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
