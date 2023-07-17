CEDAR FALLS -- Not Quite Brothers and 16 Candles will be headliners for the 2024 Sturgis Falls Celebration, with performances June 28 and June 29 on the permanent weather-resistant stage in Gateway Park.

In addition, there will be three professional weather-resistant 40- by 40-foot private tents for rent that can hold more than 150 people. The tents have lighting, portable toilets, picnic tables or tables and chairs; beverage services can be arranged by request.

Tents rent for $800 per day from 4 p.m. to midnight. A $400 deposit will hold the reservation with balance due May 1, 2024. Groups can go together to share the rental expense. Contact Jay @ jstodd2000@aol.com for addition information.

