Not enough supply, but plenty of interest in COVID-19 vaccine in Black Hawk, Bremer counties

WATERLOO — As Iowa’s governor released new information on who will be eligible for the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations, hospitals in Black Hawk County are facing a crush of people asking one question in particular:
When will they be able to be vaccinated?
That’s “the biggest question and reason people are calling us,” according to UnityPoint Health-Waterloo spokesperson Carson Tigges.
But the answer — as states continue to get much smaller allocations of vaccine than they were promised from the federal government — is wholly unsatisfying.
“Our answer is basically, ‘We anticipate the vaccine will be available to the general public later this year,’” Tigges said.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Thursday announced that hundreds of thousands more Iowans will be included in the vaccine’s second phase, known as Phase 1B, but there’s still too little supply to complete the first phase.
Because of the shortage, the Black Hawk County Health Department is still working through Phase 1A vaccinations. That includes health care workers at UnityPoint, MercyOne-Waterloo and Peoples Community Health Clinic in Waterloo.
Nursing home residents and staff began receiving vaccinations in late December and early January, and paramedics and firefighters have also received their first doses.
The same is true in Bremer County, said Heidi Solheim, chief operating officer at Waverly Health Center, though providers arevreceiving lots of inquiries from people wanting to sign up to receive the shot.
“At this time, we are not collecting names or starting registrations for the vaccine because we don’t have any information on how much or when we will actually receive” it, she said.
Even so, providers like Dr. Vandana Jain, a doctor at MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center, are lending their voices to MercyOne’s informational videos on the COVID-19 vaccine in both English and Spanish, making sure that when supply does catch up, demand will be there as well.
“I think it is extremely important that people be vaccinated,” Jain said in a release from MercyOne. “We need to reach herd immunity, and if people don’t get vaccinated, we will not reach herd immunity until hundreds of thousands of more people die in the U.S.”
More than 272,000 Iowans have had coronavirus since testing began in the state in March, and nearly 4,500 have died — 242 of those in Black Hawk County alone.
“I have had family and patients who have died of COVID,” Jain said. “We aren’t doing this for ourselves — we are doing this for our parents and grandparents. We can’t be a caring society unless we take care of others.”
“It will take time,” noted Joan Lang, a clinical nurse specialist at MercyOne Waterloo, noting until then, people should “stay diligent with wearing our masks, hand sanitizing and maintaining our distance.”
