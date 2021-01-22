Not enough supply, but plenty of interest in COVID-19 vaccine in Black Hawk, Bremer counties

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The same is true in Bremer County, said Heidi Solheim, chief operating officer at Waverly Health Center, though providers arevreceiving lots of inquiries from people wanting to sign up to receive the shot.

“At this time, we are not collecting names or starting registrations for the vaccine because we don’t have any information on how much or when we will actually receive” it, she said.

Even so, providers like Dr. Vandana Jain, a doctor at MercyOne Waterloo Cancer Center, are lending their voices to MercyOne’s informational videos on the COVID-19 vaccine in both English and Spanish, making sure that when supply does catch up, demand will be there as well.

“I think it is extremely important that people be vaccinated,” Jain said in a release from MercyOne. “We need to reach herd immunity, and if people don’t get vaccinated, we will not reach herd immunity until hundreds of thousands of more people die in the U.S.”

More than 272,000 Iowans have had coronavirus since testing began in the state in March, and nearly 4,500 have died — 242 of those in Black Hawk County alone.