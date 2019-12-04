DECORAH — As visitors gather for juletrefest at Vesterheim, the national Norwegian-American museum and heritage center, they’ll meet the julenisse (Christmas elf) who brings gifts and the julebukker, — masked and costumed characters roaming the grounds to scare away evil spirits.
It’s all part of the annual Norwegian Christmas Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the museum, 502 W. Water St. Holiday traditions, take-home crafts, folk-art demonstrations and sales and more are planned for the day, according to Becky Idstrom, communications and marketing manager.
Children receive free admission to the Main Building when accompanied by an adult, and performances in the Bethania Church and outdoor activities are free. Kids can enjoy petting goats from the Lost Pine Farm in Decorah and an outdoor campfire for making Scandinavian s’mores,
“Make-and-take” stations will be spread through the campus for ornament making and other crafts.
“Try making woven heart baskets,” said Martha Griesheimer, event coordinator. “This tradition continues to be part of creating a koselig Christmas for people with Scandinavian/Nordic heritage on both sides of the Atlantic, so it is one craft activity we offer every year at the Norwegian Christmas event.”
Folk art demonstrations will include woodworking by Harley Refsal, singlade fiber balls by Kate Stemer and Annie Hanson and wheat-weaving by Beverly Schrandt. Andrew Boddicker will feature his stereoscopes and 3-D images from the past.
Weavers and spinners of the Oneota Weavers Guild will demonstrate and sell fiber art gifts from 10 to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Next door to the education center at 508 Water St. there will be folk art demonstrations and sales from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by youth demonstrators from Vesterheim’s afterschool youth classes and a take-home craft.
Vesterheim’s pop-up cafe Kaffistova will offer an á la carte menu of traditional tastes such as varme pølse, soup, lefse, and a variety of desserts, including rømmegrøt, julekake and sandbakkeler. Serving is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Vesterheim’s Bethania Church.
In connection with the release of the “Frozen 2” movie, there will be a display of Vesterheim objects that inspired the Disney films, as well as photo ops with life-size cutouts of “Frozen” characters and costumes for dressing up.
A series of musical performances is planned throughout the day. Decorah Chorale with the Decorah High School Madrigal Singers will perform at 11 a.m., followed by Northern Lights at noon and the Luren Singing Society at 1 p.m. All performances are free at the Bethania Church.
Touch of Brass will perform at noon, followed by local fiddlers at 2 p.m., both in the museum’s main building.
The museum store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and from 1 to 4 p.m. author Kathleen Ernst will sign “Fiddling with Fate,” the 10th mystery in her series about museum curator Chloe Effefson.
Museum exhibits “Tattoo: Identity Through Ink,” “Museum Lab” and “Favorite Things” will be open for viewing.
Vesterheim showcases historic and contemporary Norwegian folk and fine arts and explores the American immigrant experience. There are 12 historic buildings and a center for folk-art education. For more information, visit vesterheim.org.
