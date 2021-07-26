 Skip to main content
NorthStar golf fundraiser set for Friday
NorthStar golf fundraiser set for Friday

  • Updated
Clip art golf

WATERLOO -- NorthStar Community Services will host its 25th annual golf outing fundraiser starting at 1 p.m. Friday at Gates Park Golf Course, Waterloo.

This event supports persons with disabilities served by NorthStar.

Registration begins at noon, with dinner following the game. The format is a four-person best shot, and you can register as a team or individual.

The $125 registration fee includes golf, cart, BBQ dinner, drink tickets, and prizes. All proceeds will benefit the men and women with disabilities who are served by North Star. Funds raised through the generosity of our community will allow opportunities for people with disabilities that couldn’t be provided through regular funding. There will be a 50-50 raffle and “mulligans” will be available for purchase.

For more information and to register visit www.northstarcs.org.

