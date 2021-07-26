NorthStar golf fundraiser set for Friday

Registration begins at noon, with dinner following the game. The format is a four-person best shot, and you can register as a team or individual.

The $125 registration fee includes golf, cart, BBQ dinner, drink tickets, and prizes. All proceeds will benefit the men and women with disabilities who are served by North Star. Funds raised through the generosity of our community will allow opportunities for people with disabilities that couldn’t be provided through regular funding. There will be a 50-50 raffle and “mulligans” will be available for purchase.