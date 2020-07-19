Northeast Security Bank in Sumner to acquire First State Bank of Sumner

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SUMNER -- Northeast Security Bank in Sumner, is planning to acquire First State Bank in Sumner.

The agreement is subject to several conditions, including the execution of a legally binding definitive agreement, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions to community bank transactions. Financial terms of the transaction will not be publicly disclosed.

Ben Pagel, president and chief executive officer of Northeast Security Bank, said of the transaction, “We are excited to reach an agreement in principle with PSB Corp. and First State Bank that will allow Northeast Security Bank to acquire First State Bank, Sumner and Fayette, and continue its proud tradition of customer service. We look forward to the opportunity to serve First State Bank’s customers and strengthen the tradition of local community banking in Northeast Iowa.”

Ryan Sheridan, president of PSB Corp., said of the transaction, “We are pleased to reach an agreement in principle with such a strong community bank. We have confidence that First State Bank’s customers will be well served by Northeast Security Bank.”

Questions related to the transaction may be directed to Ben Pagel at (563) 578-3251 or bpagel@banknsb.com or Ryan Sheridan at (319) 984-5635 or rsheridan@bankdsb.com.

