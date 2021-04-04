Northeast Iowans hit the road as interest in RV lifestyle revs up

Whether you’re embarking on an epic road adventure from sea to shining sea, or spending a long weekend camping at a nearby state park, you aren’t alone. Judging from revved up sales and rentals in the RV market, many Americans are hitting the road during the age of COVID.
Tired of staying hunkered down at home, people are seeking ways to safely enjoy a vacation getaway. Traveling in an RV, fifth wheel, towable travel trailer or camper, families can spend time together relaxing, participating in outdoor activities and sightseeing while following any COVID protocols that may be in place.
And northeast Iowans are going along for the ride.
“We’re seeing a mix coming into RVing – people who have camped before, and people who have never camped,” said Jeff Paine of Paine’s RV in Waterloo, in age groups ranging from millennials and young families to retirees. “You don’t have to travel far, either. Most people don’t travel any farther than a half-hour from home to set up and camp.”
Paine is thrilled that RVing is generating excitement and sales because “it will help sustain the longevity of the RVing lifestyle and of camping.”
But it’s also a double-edged sword, Paine explained. “It’s great that everything you get in, you’re selling,” especially the smaller units. He recently had 10 to 12 units on the lot, and those have already sold. “We can’t get them in fast enough, and the manufacturers can’t get the parts to produce them to keep up with demand.”
Shortages of computer chips, supply chain issues and a tight labor market are creating some shipment delays. Increased customer demand created historic production numbers in 2020, according to Kip Ellis, RV Industry Association market information committee chairman, noting that “sustained wholesale RV production will be needed to replenish inventories that are at historically low levels.”
Last year, the industry was shut down for nearly two months due to COVID. In 2021, the RV industry is on track to build more RVs than in any previous year. According to the RV Industry Association, manufacturers shipped more than 48,000 units in February due to customer demand, a 30% increase over the same month last year, making it the best February on record. The association estimates more than 507,000 units will be shipped in 2021, a 19.5% increase over record sales seen in 2020.
Towable RV shipments are anticipated to reach 452,500 units in 2021. Motorhome shipments are projected to finish at 54,700 units in 2021.
“The RV industry has experienced strong consumer growth over the past 10 years, but the recent soar in consumer interest in RVing driven by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a marked increase in RV shipments to meet the incredibly strong order activity at the retail level,” said RV Industry Association President Craig Kirby in a press statement.
RV ownership has increased more than 62% in the last 20 years, with significant growth among the 18-34-year-olds, who represent 22% of the market, according to a Go RVing study.
“This new forecast confirms what we have been seeing across the country as people turn to RVs as a way to have the freedom to travel and experience an active outdoor lifestyle while also controlling their environment,” Kirby said.
At A1 Vacationland in Cedar Falls, Greg Heath sees RVing from the repairs side – and business is booming. In addition to individual customers, his company also works on RVs from other dealers.
“We don’t sell trailers anymore, but I love working on them. All we do is service, and my gut tells me it’s going to be another busy year.”
Last year, his team worked 16-hour days, seven days a week from mid-April to Dec. 1. “Right now, we’re at 12-hour days, so I expect we’ll be running more to keep up,” Heath said, especially as more states remove pandemic restrictions and the RVing season heats up.
Heath bets he spends less than 10 minutes a day face-to-face with customers. “We have a lot of customers who are 50 or older, so they’ll call and tell me what they need done, drive up, drop it off or unhook it and leave. We fix it, they come back with a cash or check, hook it up and drive away.”
The trade-in business has been tough, Paine said. “So many people are looking for campers, and people who want trade up for something new know they can get what they want for it by selling it themselves. The trade market is just dead for us.”
Campsites are at a premium. “I’ve heard that some campsites have already closed their reservations for the year because they’re packed full,” he said. “We need a lot more campsites with everyone who wants to go camping.”
Nationally, many privately owned campgrounds have taken advantage of the pandemic to update campsites and amenities. Some innovative campers have set up their own campgrounds on a relative’s farm or property, especially in Iowa, said Heath.
State and federal lands and parks will receive additional funding to address deferred maintenance and modernize campgrounds through the Great American Outdoors Act signed into law by President Donald Trump in August 2020.
But Heath wonders if RV sales and rentals will soon dip. “When the COVID problem is over, and people feel safe going the places they used to go, common sense tells me that 20 percent of people who bought a trailer are going to say, ‘I don’t want it anymore.’ I see a huge number of trailers going back on the market to be resold.”