Northeast Iowans hit the road as interest in RV lifestyle revs up

“This new forecast confirms what we have been seeing across the country as people turn to RVs as a way to have the freedom to travel and experience an active outdoor lifestyle while also controlling their environment,” Kirby said.

At A1 Vacationland in Cedar Falls, Greg Heath sees RVing from the repairs side – and business is booming. In addition to individual customers, his company also works on RVs from other dealers.

“We don’t sell trailers anymore, but I love working on them. All we do is service, and my gut tells me it’s going to be another busy year.”

Last year, his team worked 16-hour days, seven days a week from mid-April to Dec. 1. “Right now, we’re at 12-hour days, so I expect we’ll be running more to keep up,” Heath said, especially as more states remove pandemic restrictions and the RVing season heats up.

Heath bets he spends less than 10 minutes a day face-to-face with customers. “We have a lot of customers who are 50 or older, so they’ll call and tell me what they need done, drive up, drop it off or unhook it and leave. We fix it, they come back with a cash or check, hook it up and drive away.”