Northeast Iowa Meals on Wheels programs continue to benefit local seniors

CEDAR FALLS – With the help of dozens of volunteers, the Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging has provided nutritious meals to area seniors with a goal of keeping them happy, healthy and independent inside their own homes.

Tuesday was “March for Meals Day” in Cedar Falls, in recognition of an anniversary. Fifty years ago, on March 22, 1972, the Older Americans Act of 1965 was amended to establish a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older.

That law set the stage for the “March for Meals” campaign, recognizing the importance of getting meals to seniors and raising awareness about the problems of senior hunger and isolation.

Elise Bovy, the NEI3A “home-delivered meal” program coordinator in Cedar Falls, said the agency could use additional help to reach some 45 to 50 local households between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday to Friday.

She said it could use a minimum of six more committed drivers on top of the 32 already signed up.

Bovy said a volunteer doesn’t need much: a valid driver’s license, and “you just have to be a nice person.”

“Without our volunteers, we wouldn’t be able to do this program,” she noted.

If interested, contact her at (319) 231-6798, or by emailing her at: ebovy@nei3a.org.

No cooking is required. The food, often warm, is prepared with the help of a dietitian who ensures correct serving sizes and helpings with the necessary nutrition.

By signing up in Cedar Falls, a person commits to a weekly route delivering 15 to 18 meals, either east of Iowa Highway 58, west of Highway 58, or north of the Cedar River.

The Monday meal consisted of hot dogs, sauerkraut, beans, apples and milk.

“Sometimes, you’re the only interaction these seniors have on a given day,” said Vicki Hyke, NEI3A director of marketing and communications. “You’re seeing the same people because you’re doing the same route.”

“You’re building up that rapport and trust,” added Mayor Rob Green, who takes on a route every week.

Green grew up helping his grandfather deliver meals when he was six to 10 years old living in Florida.

Now he sometimes brings his son, Ethan, along for the ride. He said his son makes the elders’ days brighter, and reminds him that community service is about “not expecting anything in return.”

“I really have a heart for helping the older folks and can also help them with tasks that may be easy for me but difficult for them, like taking out the trash,” he said.

