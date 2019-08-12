WATERLOO — Two consecutive months of below normal rainfall has parts of Northeast Iowa possibly headed for drought conditions.
About 36% of the state is rated DO—Abnormally Dry, according to the Water Summary Update released Friday by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The National Drought Mitigation Center classification of DO means conditions are favorable for drought development and “is shown by short-term dryness that slows growth of crops or pasture.”
“It seems surprising that after the wet winter and spring that we would be thinking about drought conditions, but recent dryness has pushed parts of the state in that direction,” said Tim Hall, DNR’s coordinator of hydrology resources. “So far, streamflow and shallow groundwater are at normal levels, but we will continue to monitor those conditions.”
For farmers, drought conditions can mean a lower yield on corn and soybean crops.
“There are some areas where we’re starting to get a little concerned,” said Terry Basol, agronomist in north central Iowa and field specialist for Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
But cooler temperatures and less humidity give the crops some relief, he said.
“The plus side is we’ve had an ample amount of waterfall early this season, so there’s a decent amount of water in the soil,” according to Basol.
You have free articles remaining.
Waterloo received 2.59 inches of rainfall in July, which is -2.32 inches less than normal, according to the National Weather Service. Waterloo’s record for lowest precipitation is 0.35 inches in 1998.
Across the state, July averaged 3.35 inches of rainfall, which is 1.15 inches less than normal. June and July together were 2.3 inches below normal for rainfall. Despite this recent dry weather, the previous 12 months were the fourth wettest on record.
The average temperature in Waterloo for July was 76.7 inches, which is 3.1 inches higher than normal. Across the state temperatures averaged 75.1 degrees, or 1.5 degrees above normal, ranking this as the 51st warmest July in Iowa.
The month’s high temperature of 99 degrees was reported on July 19 in Little Sioux in Harrison County, which was 13 degrees above average for that date. Cresco in Howard County reported the month’s low temperature of 48 degrees on July 31, 11 degrees below average.
Waterloo’s highest temperature for July reached 95 degrees on July 19.
The city of Storm Lake has requested voluntary conservation of water due to steadily increasing demand since the end of July, according to the DNR.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.