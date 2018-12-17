WATERLOO — Thousands of eggs will be donated each month to support Iowans in need, thanks to a new donation program announced today at the Iowa State Capitol. Iowa egg producers have committed to regular, monthly support of Iowa’s food banks, including the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, to help reduce hunger in the state.
The first donations of the Cracking Hunger program will arrive at food banks in January. Local food pantries will be able to access these fresh, high-quality eggs from their networked food bank, ultimately providing them to families in need. While eggs are an excellent, nutritious staple food, they are not commonly donated to food banks, especially not in the high numbers that Cracking Hunger will bring.
“The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is pleased to partner with the Iowa Egg Council and other food banks in Iowa, to provide much needed protein to those we serve, said Barbara Prather, executive director of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, in a statement. “Donations like this go along ways in helping the food bank continue to work on closing the meal gap. We are grateful for this donation.”
The Iowa Egg Council has spearheaded the donation program and is currently recruiting additional egg producers to join Cracking Hunger.
“While the egg farmers have long supported efforts with food banks and local food pantries, this is the first time that we hope to meet the year-long demand in providing eggs to Iowa’s food insecure,” said Kevin Stiles, executive director of the Iowa Egg Council. “We are excited to forge this new partnership that will bring high quality protein to Iowa’s families in need.”
The Iowa Food Bank Association is coordinating logistics to ensure equitable distribution throughout Iowa’s 99 counties. Seven food banks will receive the donations: Food Bank of Iowa in Des Moines, Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo, HACAP Food Reservoir in Hiawatha, Food Bank for the Siouxland in Sioux City, River Bend Foodbank in Davenport, St. Stephens Food Bank in Dubuque and Food Bank for the Heartland, which serves parts of western Iowa.
The Northeast Iowa Food Bank provides nutritious food and grocery products to about 200 nonprofit organizations and programs who assist the hungry and to individuals who are in need of food assistance to sustain life. Last year, the food bank distributed 6.7 million meals within its 16-county service area.
