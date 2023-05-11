WATERLOO — The last year was a busy one for the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, according to its executive director.

Demand and inflation have soared. After Iowa’s COVID-19 disaster proclamation expired in February 2022 and the pandemic SNAP temporary benefits expired, Executive Director Barb Prather said the food bank saw a significant jump in households relying on the Cedar Valley Food Pantry – 3,200 households in March 2022 versus 4,800 a year later.

Approximately half of those families rely on SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. SNAP provides nutrition benefits to supplement the food budget of needy families so that they can purchase healthy food and move towards self-sufficiency.

They were seeing 10-20 new families start to utilize the food bank per month last year and now are seeing twice as many, 30-40 families. In the past, most families relied on the food bank seven times per year. That number is expected to rise, though, after people receiving temporary assistance lost on average $100 per month.

“These are families that wouldn’t have needed to be here otherwise,” said Jared Feigenbaum, community engagement manager.

The last 35 states saw their residents’ temporary benefit increases expire in February and the lines are long at food banks across the country. Congress enacted the increases to address rising food insecurity and provide economic stimulus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now Northeast Iowa Food Bank officials are scared of what may come out of Senate File 494, a bill approved by the Legislature limiting low-income Iowan’s access to food and health care assistance. They fear it will mean more people aren’t eligible for food stamps and others needing assistance won’t apply because of the onerous process and extra administrative hurdles. The bill hasn’t yet been signed by the governor.

“We’re holding our own, but I fear what could come with SF 494,” said Prather. “We can’t make up for the loss of what the federal government is able to provide. We have generous donors but, at some point, something has got to give.”

The food bank relies on private sources such as John Deere, Conagra Foods, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and the Otto Schoitz Foundation as well as many small donors.

The end of the emergency allotment for food stamps largely completes the unwinding of a series of coronavirus relief measures that staved off a wave of destitution during the crisis and even brought child poverty rates down to a 20-year low.

Many more Americans now are going hungry than at the peak of the pandemic aid. Some 24.6 million adults didn’t have enough to eat in early April versus 16.7 million the same month two years ago, the Census Bureau estimates.

At the same time, food prices have soared more than any other major category of consumer costs except energy since the start of the pandemic, disproportionately burdening poor Americans who devote a larger share of their resources to such essential expenses.

Since February 2020, the last month before the pandemic lockdown, grocery prices have surged half again as much as the 16% increase in overall consumer prices.

Clients of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank are working with what they were dealt.

“It’s a lot harder to make ends meet month-to-month,” said Charlotte Reed of Waterloo. “But you just have to limit yourself, limit what you should be buying.”

After visiting the food bank, she was loading up her pickup truck Wednesday with her best friend. She has not been able to work full-time while dealing with the loss of a family member and other life challenges, instead working “odd jobs.”

“We need to get what assistance is needed to become self-sufficient,” said Tanaha Pettit of Waterloo, who’s feeding herself and two teenagers. But with assistance less and the cost of living up, she’s seeing the challenges. She also understands that people can take advantage of the system when increased assistance is available.

“People get spoiled and don’t want to work,” she said. Pettit is heading back to school and can’t work as much as a result.

Among the newer clients during the last year have been Cody and Jami O’Hara of Waterloo, who have four children. They visit the food bank once every other month.

“We had been getting $300 more per month,” said Cody O’Hara. He is mourning the recent death of his father and assisting his mother through the tough time while his wife starts a new job in food service.

Bloomberg News contributed to the report

