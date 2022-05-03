Northeast Iowa Food Bank receives donation from LSB in memory of Milt Dakovich

WATERLOO – The Northeast Iowa Food Bank recently received a $20,000 donation from the board of directors of Lincoln Savings Bank and its parent company Lincoln Bancorp in memory of Milt Dakovich to continue the legacy of a long-time supporter of those who are hungry in Northeast Iowa.

Dakovich was involved with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank over its history, helping with numerous projects over the years. In 2000, he helped design and implement the paving of the parking lot located at 106 E. 11th St., helped to fix other paving issues over the years and worked with the food bank in the building of its current facility. The last project Dakovich assisted the food bank on was designing a new parking lot off of its property on Vinton Street, which will be paved later this summer. This donation from Lincoln Savings Bank will go toward the construction of the new parking lot.