Northeast Iowa Food Bank receives 1,700 pounds of pork from Iowa Pork Producers

WATERLOO -- Current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and related business closures have left many Iowa workers jobless, and food banks in the state are scrambling to keep up with a surge in demand.

On Friday, the Iowa Pork Producers Association and its county stepped up to help the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and four other food banks.

Each food bank received 1,700 pounds of ground pork, for a total donation of 8,500 pounds. The pork is packaged in 1-pound tubes.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which serves 16 counties, has seen about a 20% increase in the number of people served throughout its regional system, said executive director Barb Prather.

“We are up against what could be the most people ever needing access to food,” she said in a news release. “Fortunately, we are able to accept a lot of frozen items and put freezer boxes together for the clients we serve. To add ground pork is just another bonus for them.”

Other food banks receiving pork donations are Des Moines, Hiawatha, Sioux City and Omaha, Neb.