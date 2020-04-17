Northeast Iowa Food Bank receives 1,700 pounds of pork from Iowa Pork Producers
0 comments
breaking featured

Northeast Iowa Food Bank receives 1,700 pounds of pork from Iowa Pork Producers

  • 0

WATERLOO -- Current COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and related business closures have left many Iowa workers jobless, and food banks in the state are scrambling to keep up with a surge in demand.

On Friday, the Iowa Pork Producers Association and its county stepped up to help the Northeast Iowa Food Bank and four other food banks.

Each food bank received 1,700 pounds of ground pork, for a total donation of 8,500 pounds. The pork is packaged in 1-pound tubes.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank, which serves 16 counties, has seen about a 20% increase in the number of people served throughout its regional system, said executive director Barb Prather.

“We are up against what could be the most people ever needing access to food,” she said in a news release. “Fortunately, we are able to accept a lot of frozen items and put freezer boxes together for the clients we serve. To add ground pork is just another bonus for them.”

Other food banks receiving pork donations are Des Moines, Hiawatha, Sioux City and Omaha, Neb.

“In this time of need, this is just one way that pork producers can give back and help others,” said Trish Cook, an IPPA board member and a pig farmer from Winthrop. “Caring for our communities is one of our ethical principles.”

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • Updated
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 8

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus
Local News
topical

How parents can talk to kids about coronavirus

  • Melody Parker
  • Updated
  • 0

School-age children may still feel overwhelmed, anxious and frightened by what’s happening in the world right now. Parents can help by talking to their kids and being calm, patient and reassuring. 

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • Updated
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Updated

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News