Northeast Iowa Food Bank prepares for higher-cost holidays, values support from local partners

WATERLOO — Next week, the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will begin distributing thousands of Thanksgiving dinners for people who are experiencing hunger.

About 3,000 families in the Cedar Valley, as well as Bremer and Black Hawk counties, will be able to prepare a feast of canned green beans and corn, potatoes, baked items, apples and a dessert. The centerpiece will be a ham this year.

“We got the hams through Walmart, but we had to order them last summer and picked them up about a month ago. It was more expensive than it’s ever been, but we’re holding our own. What’s going to happen in the future, I don’t know,” said Barbara Prather, NIFB executive director.

With inflation at a 30-year high, Thanksgiving dinner will cost up to 5% more this year, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation. Serve up supply chain issues with a side of lower inventories, higher transportation costs and a labor shortage of truckers to transport goods, and you’ve got the makings for the most expensive Thanksgiving in history, economists predict.

All of those issues are having an adverse impact on many food banks across the nation.

“What happens when food prices go up is food insecurity for those who are experiencing it just gets worse,” Katie Fitzgerald, chief operating officer of Feeding America, told the Associated Press in a recent article. Feeding America is a nonprofit organization that coordinates the efforts of more than 200 food banks across the country.

Food banks won’t be able to absorb food costs that are two or three times what they used to be, she said. Donated food is more expensive to move because transportation costs are up, and bottlenecks at factories and ports make it difficult to get goods of all kinds, according to the AP.

The Northeast Iowa Food Bank has been fortunate to have strong local and regional donors, including Walmart, Hy-Vee, Target Distribution Center, Tyson, Panera and others, Prather said. “We also have a strong local foods program with Hansen’s Dairy and partners who grow food for us, although we’re at the end of that season.

“We rely on local support through food drives, too, so we’ve been able to maintain a plentiful food supply.”

The food bank built a solid base for supplies during the height of the pandemic, “in some cases, more food than ever before,” and that continues to pay dividends. “We made it through the pandemic, and then the need for services went down because government programs were in place,” Prather explained.

Now the needle is starting to move up again. Some government programs have been discontinued, but safety nets such as child tax credits and additional funding for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) are still in place.

“But with the cost of groceries going up so much, even with the increase in SNAP, it’s only going to buy so much,” Prather said. Families of striking John Deere workers also have been utilizing food bank services, “but we’re not tracking it. The food pantry is here for people in time of need, and that can be higher at one time than another.”

Much of what the food bank receives from partners is based on what they can’t distribute or what can’t be sold, she explained. If inventory issues arise that reduce the amount or access to certain food items, such as canned or dry goods, or if certain items aren’t available, people with low to moderate incomes will be impacted.

“Our partners have been very generous with what they what they have. Cost increases are mainly what I’ve seen. For our Kids Café program, for example, those costs have really gone up because we use a lot of purchased products.”

Locally, Prather said the food bank is beginning to experience delays in national food shipments. “We were expecting some soup in September that just came in now. And while we choose the products from the USDA commodity program, sometimes those loads are canceled or delayed.

“Overall, I’m optimistic. In the last few months, things have been OK. What it’s going to be in the next few months may be a whole different story,” she said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.