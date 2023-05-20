WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Food Pantry is making a change in its distribution model after seeing a 20% increase in those accessing its services since January.

The program of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will pilot a change to twice-monthly visits for clients this summer.

The increasing need is part of a trend seen across the country, with inﬂation and supply chain demand impacting households. As the school year is coming to an end in Northeast Iowa, access to affordable nutritious food is getting increasingly burdensome for some families, according to the food bank.

Those who are responsible for feeding their families are ﬁnding it diﬃcult to make their budget stretch appropriately. Officials with the agency hope the increased access it is offering will provide those that they serve with better health and peace of mind, helping clients' resources to go just a little bit further.

“Our client’s and our own grocery bills are going up for a number of reasons," Barb Prather, the food bank's executive director, said in a news release. "From inﬂation increasing the price per unit of certain products, to summer vacation increasing the quantity of groceries purchased at the store, everyone is seeing an increase. We are hoping that this pilot method of distribution will allow families to gain access to the resources they need.”

The food pantry's current model allows client visits once a month as well as visits to a smaller produce and perishable pantry on Fridays.

However, from June 1 to Aug. 31, the bi-monthly service will be offered. Clients can come in once in the ﬁrst half of the month and again in the second half. There will not be any special Friday perishable distributions as this type of food will all be available throughout the week. This new distribution model will provide more options, more frequently for those who need it most.

During the summer months, the CVFP will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary.

Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at State Track in Des Moines, Friday State Track Fri 5 State Track Fri 11 State Track Fri-D 22 State Track Fri-D 38 State Track Fri-D 37 State Track Fri-D 29 State Track Fri-D 32 State Track Fri-D 35 State Track Fri 40 State Track Fri 42 State Track Fri 39 State Track Fri 41 State Track Fri-D 28 State Track Fri-D 31 THE ROAR OF THE CROWD State Track Fri-D 25 State Track Fri-D 23 State Track Fri-D 30 State Track Fri 20 State Track Fri-D 27 State Track Fri-D 34 State Track Fri-D 36 State Track Fri-D 26 State Track Fri-D 24 State Track Fri-D 33 State Track Fri 9 State Track Fri 6 State Track Fri 15 State Track Fri 4 State Track Fri 12 State Track Fri 13 State Track Fri 16 State Track Fri 3 State Track Fri 7 State Track Fri 19 State Track Fri 2 State Track Fri 18 State Track Fri 1 State Track Fri 14