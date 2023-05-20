COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Food Pantry is making a change in its distribution model after seeing a 20% increase in those accessing its services since January.
The program of the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will pilot a change to twice-monthly visits for clients this summer.
The increasing need is part of a trend seen across the country, with inﬂation and supply chain demand impacting households. As the school year is coming to an end in Northeast Iowa, access to affordable nutritious food is getting increasingly burdensome for some families, according to the food bank.
The enhanced pandemic food-stamp aid is set to expire on March 1 in 32 states. This means a slash in the monthly benefit of at least $95. Millions are likely to be affected as food prices continue to increase.
Those who are responsible for feeding their families are ﬁnding it diﬃcult to make their budget stretch appropriately. Officials with the agency hope the increased access it is offering will provide those that they serve with better health and peace of mind, helping clients' resources to go just a little bit further.
“Our client’s and our own grocery bills are going up for a number of reasons," Barb Prather, the food bank's executive director, said in a news release. "From inﬂation increasing the price per unit of certain products, to summer vacation increasing the quantity of groceries purchased at the store, everyone is seeing an increase. We are hoping that this pilot method of distribution will allow families to gain access to the resources they need.”
The food pantry's current model allows client visits once a month as well as visits to a smaller produce and perishable pantry on Fridays.
However, from June 1 to Aug. 31, the bi-monthly service will be offered. Clients can come in once in the ﬁrst half of the month and again in the second half. There will not be any special Friday perishable distributions as this type of food will all be available throughout the week. This new distribution model will provide more options, more frequently for those who need it most.
During the summer months, the CVFP will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. No appointment is necessary.
Photos: Cedar Valley athletes compete at State Track in Des Moines, Friday
State Track Fri 5
Cedar Falls' Grace Knutson shouts as she hands off to Paige Wilson in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 11
Wapsie Valley's Hannah Knight hands off to Emma Jones in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 22
Hampton-Dumont-CAL's Charlee Morton maks a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 38
Clear Lake's Reese Brownlee makes a jump in the long jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 37
Grundy Center's Allison Koch makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 29
Waverly-Shell Rock' Caleb Hoins, right, runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 32
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 35
New Hampton's Carlee Rochford makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 40
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsome waits in the starting blocks for the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 42
Denver's Aubrey Decker runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 39
Aplington-Parkersburg's Kaden huttinger runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 41
Waverly-Shell Rock's Asa Newsome runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 28
Charles City's Josiah Cunnings celebrates with jumps coach Erik Hoefer after claiming the Class 3A state title during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 31
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
THE ROAR OF THE CROWD
The crowd at Drake Stadium cheers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 25
Forest City's Dakota Carlson makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 23
Decorah's Chloe Reiser makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 30
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 20
The crowd at Drake Stadium cheers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 27
Charles City's Josiah Cunnings makes a jump in the long jump on his way to a state title during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 34
Aplington-Parkersburg's Olyvia Bellows makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 36
Waverly-Shell Rock's Jake Walker makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 26
Denver's Kasey Wirtjes makes a jump in the high jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 24
Waverly-Shell Rock's Katelyn Eggena makes a throw in the shot put during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri-D 33
The crowd at Drake Stadium watches high jumpers during a race at the Iowa High School state track and field meet in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 9
Cedar Falls' Conner Trunnell runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 6
Waterloo West's Torian Doss makes a jump in the long jump during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 15
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 4
Don Bosc's Paige Corkery hands off to Kendra Nissen in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 12
Wapsie Valley's Peyton Curley crosses the finish line in the 4x200 meter relay during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 13
Clarksville's Cailyn Hardy runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 16
North Butler's Kiya Johnson runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 3
Nashua-Plainfield's Jalissa White runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 7
Wapsie Valley's Dawson Schmit runs in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 19
Don Bosco's Mack Ortner makes a throw in the discus during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 2
Don Bosco's Hannah Thome looks to hand off to Paige Corkery in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 18
Saint Ansgar's Ryan Hackbart makes a throw in the discus during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 1
Nashua-Plainfields Jordyn Frost takes off in the distance medley during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
State Track Fri 14
Don Bosco's Kendra Nissen runs in the 400 meter hurdles during the Iowa High School state track and field meet at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
