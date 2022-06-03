 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northeast Iowa Food Bank kicks off summer feeding program

Northeast Iowa Food Bank logo

WATERLOO -- Northeast Iowa Food Bank is partnering with 14 sites, with help from  community partners, to provide a variety of breakfast, lunch and snack options for children in northeast Iowa who are at risk of going hungry when school is out.

Meals and/or snacks will be provided at the following sites at a first come/ first serve basis. These are open sites; no enrollment is needed:

  • YWCA, 425 Lafayette St., Waterloo, 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and noon to 12:30 p.m. Monday through June 10.
  • Kingsley Elementary School, 201 Sunset Road, Waterloo, 8:30 to 9 a.m., noon to 12:30 p.m. and 3 to 3:30 p.m., Monday through June 10.
  • Orchard Hill Church, 3900 Orchard Hill Drive, Cedar Falls, 8 to 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., 2:30 to 3 p.m., Monday through June 10 and Aug. 15-19.
  • Orange Elementary School, 5805 Kimball Ave., Waterloo, 8:30 to 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to noon and 2:30 to 3 p.m., Monday through June 24.

The food bank is also partnering with four locations to provide afternoon snacks. These are open sites; no enrollment is needed:

  • Boys and Girls Club: 515 Lime St., Waterloo, 4 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Aug. 12
  • Boys and Girls Club Teen & Education Center. 803 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, 4 to 4:30 p.m. June 13-Aug. 12.
  • Evansdale Boys and Girls Club, 3574 Lafayette St., 4 to 4:30 p.m. June 13- Aug. 12.

The following are closed sites; enrollment is needed:

  • YMCA, 669 S. Hackett Road, Waterloo, 8 to 8:30 a.m. 11 to 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 to 3 p.m., Monday through June 10 and Aug. 15-19.
  • Young Parents Together, 1605 Lafayette St., Waterloo, 4 to 5 p.m. Mondays only, Monday through Aug. 19.
  • Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., Waterloo, 3 to 4 p.m. June 13 to Aug. 19.
