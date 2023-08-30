WATERLOO — September is Hunger Action Month and the Northeast Iowa Food Bank will join food banks with the Feeding America Network in the fight to raise awareness of people experiencing food insecurity across the United States.

According to a news release, the food bank is asking for the public’s support in volunteer hours, donations, and advocacy "to make the 1 in 13 people across Northeast Iowa that are food insecure become none in 13 people." More than 29,000 people in Northeast Iowa are food insecure, according to Barb Prather, executive director of the NEIFB.

During September, people can get involved in a number of ways.

Stone Soul Picnic, Sept. 11 : Enjoy live music, games, and entertainment while raising funds and awareness for NEIFB’s children’s programs from from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Gateway Park in Cedar Falls .

Family Volunteer Night, Sept. 27: Kids of all ages can play games, win prizes, and learn how the food bank feeds Northeast Iowa. The open-house style event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at the food bank, 1605 Lafayette St.

Wear orange: Orange is the color of Hunger, and on Hunger Action Day Sept. 15 residents join together by wearing orange, turning city landmarks orange and encouraging our community to speak out against hunger.

Advocate: Follow the Northeast Iowa Food Bank on social media @NEIFB or @NEIFBank and share its posts about local hunger.

Volunteer: The food bank offers multiple opportunities to get involved. Become a volunteer online at go.neifb.org/volunteer.

Donate: Every $25 donated to NEIFB can provide up to 100 meals to people who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

More information regarding Northeast Iowa Food Bank and community events can be found on NEIFB social media and its website at neifb.org.