Northeast Iowa Food Bank hosts garden event Tuesday

COURIER STAFF
WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is hosting an open house 5:30–7 p.m. Tuesday for its community garden.
Community members are invited to the food bank's back parking lot near the corner of Vinton and Mulberry streets to learn how the organization provides fresh produce to its neighbors. All produce is distributed to clients on-site through the Cedar Valley Food Pantry with help from master gardeners, gardening clubs, youth groups, corporate groups, student clubs, church groups, and other organizations who volunteer in the garden.
The garden plot utilizes organic growing practices to create a habitat designed to attract butterflies, bees and other beneficial species. Garden debris and food waste are composted to provide nutrient rich soil while diverting waste from landfills.
The food bank provides educational activities on-site through the summer feeding program by engaging children in the food cycle and growing process. Children are able to take what they harvest in the garden into the on-site kitchen to prepare a nutritious food item.
Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, neighbors or family to learn about hunger in the community.
About the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Community Garden The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Community Garden provides the people we serve with healthy food grown in their community.
Photos: RAGBRAI rolls through Mason City on Wednesday
RAGBRAI 15
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down First Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 14
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down First Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
RAGBRAI 18
Residents watch and wave as RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 20
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 28
Cyclists claim their baggage from the RAGBRAI trailers as they set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 26
RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 31
RAGBRAI cyclists set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 29
RAGBRAI cyclists set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier
RAGBRAI 1
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 2
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 3
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 19th Street into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 4
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 5
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 6
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 7
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 8
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 9
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 10
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 11
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 12
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 13
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down Lark Avenue into Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 16
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 17
Residents watch as RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 19
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 21
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 22
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 23
RAGBRAI cyclists stream down 1st Street Northwest into downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 24
RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 25
RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 27
Danny Grause performs on the Principal Pavilion stage as RAGBRAI participants roam through the vendors and entertainment in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI 30
RAGBRAI cyclists set up camp at East Park in Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.