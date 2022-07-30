Northeast Iowa Food Bank hosts garden event Tuesday

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is hosting an open house 5:30–7 p.m. Tuesday for its community garden.

Community members are invited to the food bank's back parking lot near the corner of Vinton and Mulberry streets to learn how the organization provides fresh produce to its neighbors. All produce is distributed to clients on-site through the Cedar Valley Food Pantry with help from master gardeners, gardening clubs, youth groups, corporate groups, student clubs, church groups, and other organizations who volunteer in the garden.

The garden plot utilizes organic growing practices to create a habitat designed to attract butterflies, bees and other beneficial species. Garden debris and food waste are composted to provide nutrient rich soil while diverting waste from landfills.

The food bank provides educational activities on-site through the summer feeding program by engaging children in the food cycle and growing process. Children are able to take what they harvest in the garden into the on-site kitchen to prepare a nutritious food item.

Attendees are encouraged to bring friends, neighbors or family to learn about hunger in the community.

About the Northeast Iowa Food Bank Community Garden The Northeast Iowa Food Bank’s Community Garden provides the people we serve with healthy food grown in their community.