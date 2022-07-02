 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northeast Iowa Food Bank holds drive for personal care items

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank's annual Personal Care Drive has started.

The agency is looking for donations of soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toilet paper, feminine hygiene products, toothbrushes, baby wipes, tissues, diapers, deodorant, and other personal care items.

The drive is organized each year because funds low income people receive through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program cannot be used for the purchase of these items. It will last until Aug. 7. There are multiple ways to participate:

These businesses and organization will have an NEIFB-marked barrel for participating community members to place personal care items for donation in: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Waterloo; AECOM, Waterloo Blacks Building; Community Bank and Trust, downtown Waterloo; MercyOne, Bluebell Road, Cedar Falls; Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls; Cedar Falls First United Methodist Church; Rydell Chevrolet, Waterloo; Vanderloo Chiropractic, Waterloo; Rivers Edge Christian Church, Waterloo; Next Level Fitness; Cedar Valley Chiropractic, Cedar Falls; Westminster Presbyterian Church, Waterloo; Zion Lutheran Church, Waterloo; Community Church, Hudson; Community Bank and Trust, Cedar Falls; Faith Lutheran Church, Waterloo; Orange Theory Fitness, Cedar Falls; Community Bank and Trust, Tower Park, Waterloo.

In addition, on Aug. 6, NEIFB staff and volunteers will be collecting and encouraging on-site donations at Walmart (both Cedar Falls and Waterloo locations). To help on this day, sign up online at neifb.volunteerhub.com.

The food bank also has an Amazon Smile charity list which enables supporters to quickly and easily donate personal care items from anywhere by going online to https://amzn.to/3HUayvh.

