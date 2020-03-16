Northeast Iowa Food Bank adjusts operations, seeks donations amid COVID-19 outbreak

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is making changes in its services and appealing for more donations due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.
Operations at the Waterloo warehouse will continue as the food bank transitions all but its Kid’s Cafe program to an “emergency box” model. The organization also asks clients and volunteers to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
Updates will continue on the food bank’s Facebook and Twitter pages and at www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.
The Cedar Valley Food Pantry will remain open normal hours but without a weekly produce pantry until further notice. Mobile food pantries will continue on normal schedules but will have food distributed directly off of trucks, so visitors should bring extra bags and boxes to carry items they receive.The BackPack and Kid’s Café program operations will continue as normal. Elderly nutrition services will continue to be delivered, with emergency boxes being set up at existing sites during normal operating and delivery times.
Agencies receiving deliveries will be required to order their food through the online ordering system. The on-site agency shopping center will be closed to walk-in agencies beginning Wednesday, and all pick up orders will begin operating by appointment only.The food bank still has open volunteer shifts but reminds members of vulnerable populations to stay home to avoid the risk of illness. Volunteers can contact the agency at (319) 235-0507 or by emailing dbhonker@northeastiowafoodbank.org (for groups) or mchristensen@northeastiowafoodbank.org (for individuals).
The food bank has changed its Empty Bowls fundraising event to a two-week, online auction from March 27 to April 10. Participants can sign up to be a mobile bidder at www.EmptyBowls.live/signup. Finally, the food bank said the COVID-19 outbreak is driving up the need for donations. The agency expects to see an increased demand from people who are temporarily or permanently out of work as businesses are affected by this situation. The agency also expects a 90 percent decrease in rescued food items from stores and manufacturers struggling to meet a growing retail need.
To make a donation or start a Facebook fundraiser, people can visit www.northeastiowafoodbank.org or find information on the Facebook page. Donations are being matched up to $10,000 from now throughout April.