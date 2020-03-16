Northeast Iowa Food Bank adjusts operations, seeks donations amid COVID-19 outbreak

WATERLOO — The Northeast Iowa Food Bank is making changes in its services and appealing for more donations due to the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Operations at the Waterloo warehouse will continue as the food bank transitions all but its Kid’s Cafe program to an “emergency box” model. The organization also asks clients and volunteers to maintain a six-foot distance from others.

Updates will continue on the food bank’s Facebook and Twitter pages and at www.northeastiowafoodbank.org.

The Cedar Valley Food Pantry will remain open normal hours but without a weekly produce pantry until further notice. Mobile food pantries will continue on normal schedules but will have food distributed directly off of trucks, so visitors should bring extra bags and boxes to carry items they receive.The BackPack and Kid’s Café program operations will continue as normal. Elderly nutrition services will continue to be delivered, with emergency boxes being set up at existing sites during normal operating and delivery times.